Yannicke Chupin, Agnès Edel-Roy and Monica Manolescu (eds), Vladimir Nabokov: History and Geography
- Nabokov Online Journal, coll. "Volume XV", 2021
- ISSN: 1911-8422
- Date de publication : 25 Février 2022
This issue of the Nabokov Online Journal brings together nine articles that explore history and geography in Nabokov’s work, in connection to the changes of place and language, as well as the historical evolutions that marked Nabokov’s life and career. The articles were presented at an international conference organized by the French Nabokov Society in 2019, at the Sorbonne and Cergy Paris Université, in collaboration with the National Museum of the History of Immigration in Paris. Isabelle Poulin and Will Norman were the two guest speakers at the conference.
Contents
Yannicke Chupin, Agnès Edel-Roy and Monica Manolescu
Introduction
Will Norman
Nabokov’s Wrong Turns
Isabelle Poulin
The map on the belly, or the animal side of History in Nabokov’s work
Léopold Reignier
History, geography and ‘reality’ in Nabokov’s invented worlds: the process of specialization
Dana Dragunoiu
Making History from the Future: Lolita and Proust’s Cahier 36
Alexia Gassin
Nabokov, a writer of Simmelian modernity?
Sophie Bernard
A Poetics of Mobility in The Gift
Adam Lieberman
Mapping the Hero’s Dreams: Imagination and Travel in Nabokov’s Glory
Agnès Edel-Roy
Eutopia in Ada, or the Aesthetic Reconfiguration of Twentieth-Century Political History: Nabokov’s souci d’eau against Vladimir Lenin’s Electricity
Sabine Metzger
Nabokov’s Sonic Geographies
https://www.nabokovonline.com/current-volume-2021.html