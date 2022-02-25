This issue of the Nabokov Online Journal brings together nine articles that explore history and geography in Nabokov’s work, in connection to the changes of place and language, as well as the historical evolutions that marked Nabokov’s life and career. The articles were presented at an international conference organized by the French Nabokov Society in 2019, at the Sorbonne and Cergy Paris Université, in collaboration with the National Museum of the History of Immigration in Paris. Isabelle Poulin and Will Norman were the two guest speakers at the conference.

Contents

Yannicke Chupin, Agnès Edel-Roy and Monica Manolescu

Introduction



Will Norman

Nabokov’s Wrong Turns



Isabelle Poulin

The map on the belly, or the animal side of History in Nabokov’s work



Léopold Reignier

History, geography and ‘reality’ in Nabokov’s invented worlds: the process of specialization



Dana Dragunoiu

Making History from the Future: Lolita and Proust’s Cahier 36



Alexia Gassin

Nabokov, a writer of Simmelian modernity?



Sophie Bernard

A Poetics of Mobility in The Gift



Adam Lieberman

Mapping the Hero’s Dreams: Imagination and Travel in Nabokov’s Glory



Agnès Edel-Roy

Eutopia in Ada, or the Aesthetic Reconfiguration of Twentieth-Century Political History: Nabokov’s souci d’eau against Vladimir Lenin’s Electricity



Sabine Metzger

Nabokov’s Sonic Geographies