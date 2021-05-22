Reconceptualizing the Writing Practices of Multilingual Youth

Towards a Symbiotic Approach to In- and Out-of-School Writing

Youngjoo Yi

ISBN 9780367417758

Routledge

128 Pages

£44.99

PRESENTATION

Focusing on adolescent multilingual writing, this text problematizes the traditional boundaries between academic writing in school contexts and self-initiated writing outside of the formal learning environment. By reconceptualizing the nature of adolescent multilingual writing, the author establishes it as an interdisciplinary genre and a key area of inquiry for research and pedagogy.

Organized into six chapters, Reconceptualizing the Writing Practices of Multilingual Youth provides an in-depth examination of the writing practices of multilingual youth from sociocultural and social practice perspectives. Drawing on first-hand research conducted with young people, the text questions the traditional dichotomy between academic writing and non-formal equivalents and proposes a symbiotic approach to exploring and cultivating the connections between in- and out-of-school literate lives. By highlighting a bidirectional relationship between formal and informal writing, the text advocates for writing instruction that helps adolescents use writing for entertainment, identity construction, creative expression, personal well-being, and civic engagement, as well as helps them learn to navigate future literacies that we cannot imagine or predict now.

This much-needed text will provide researchers and graduate students with a principled overview and synthesis of adolescent multilingual writing research that is significant yet underexplored in applied linguistics, TESOL, and literacy studies.

Table of Contents:

1: An Introduction to Adolescent Multilingual Writing; 2: Conceptual Landscapes: Perspectives on Writing; 3: Adolescent Multilingual Writing Outside of School; 4: Adolescent Multilingual Writing in School; 5: Reconceptualizing the Connections of In-School and Out-of-School Literate Lives: A Symbiotic Approach; 6: Moving Toward the Reconceptualization of Adolescent Multilingual Writing