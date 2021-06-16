Zoom

21 June 2021

N.B. All times are in British Summer Time, BST (GMT +1)

Working with Archives: A Postgraduate Study Day (chair: Helen McKelvey, QUB)

Click to join the day here / Meeting ID: 993 3085 5781 Passcode: archives

9.00 am Introduction to the Study Day

9.10 am Sophie Defrance, French Curator (printed collections) at The British Library.

9.30 am Q+A

9.40 am Flash Presentation: Kristina Astrom (University of Glasgow) – ‘James McNeill Whistler and Stéphane Mallarmé in Scotland: Bridging the ‘archival gap’ in the University of Glasgow’s Hunterian Art Gallery and Special Collections’.

9.50 am Q+A

Break: 10.00 - 11.00 am

11.00 am - Parallel sessions

Session 1.1

Filling the ‘Gaps’ in the Archive (Chair: Jessica Rushton, Durham University) Click to join Session 1.1 / Meeting ID: 993 3085 5781 Passcode: archives

David Michon (Université de Bourgogne) – ‘Le trou des archives. Quelles perspectives numériques pour des archives marginalisées ?’

Jorgina Català Jarque (The University of Melbourne) – ‘Tension and Trust in the Kitchen: The Franco-Italian Household of Renée de France and Ercole II d’Este In the Court of Ferrara.’

Q+A

Session 1.2

Tools for Engaging with the Digital Archive (Chair: Helen McKelvey)

Click to join Session 1.2 / Meeting ID: 824 5172 9492 Passcode: 013030

Moulay Youssef Soussou (Université Cadi Ayyad) – ‘L’étude des manuscrits à l’ère du numérique.’

Ludovic Fina (Aix-Marseille Université) – ‘Les fonds patrimoniaux de la Bibliothèque-Musée Inguimbertine: l’exemple d’un travail aux archives sans frontières.’

Q+A

Lunch: 12:00 - 1.00 pm

1.00 pm Session 2: Traversing the Archive (Chair: Dr Beatrice Fagan, University of Kent) Click to join Session 2 here / Meeting ID: 993 3085 5781 Passcode: archives

1.45 pm Q+A

2.00 pm Flash Presentation: Hannah James Louwerse (Newcastle University) – ‘Oral History’s Design’.

2.10 pm Q+A

Break: 2.30 - 2.45 pm

2.45 pm - Parallel Sessions

Session 3.1 - Preserving Forgotten Archives (Chair: Jessica Rushton) Click to join Session 3.1 / Meeting ID: 993 3085 5781 Passcode: archives

Yassine Ait Ali (Princeton University, USA) – ‘An approach to 'La poussière des cabinets de lecture': the case of Charlotte-Bournon Malarme.’

Jean Paul Mountapmbeme (Université de Yaoundé I) - ‘Les archives de l’Église Évangélique du Cameroun (EEC): De la problématique du classement à l’indispensabilité de la numérisation.’

Q+A

Session 3.2 - Memory and Narrative in Archival Research (Chair: Dr Beatrice Fagan) Click to join Session 3.2 / Meeting ID: 838 4807 2978 Passcode: 053027

Emily Marks: Cartographies of Healing (University of Virginia) – ‘Space, Narrative and Archival Repair in Alice Cherki’s La frontière invisible, Violences de l’immigration'

Chantal Riekel (University for the Creative Arts, Canterbury) – ‘Visualising parallel memory narratives through archives: a secret history of German film.’

Q+A

Break: 3.40 - 4.00 pm

4.00 pm Session 4: Problematising the Digital Archive (Chairs: Helen McKelvey and Dr Beatrice Fagan) Click here to join Session 4 / Meeting ID: 993 3085 5781 Passcode: archives

Rachel Ozerkevich (University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill) – ‘Retouching and Early Illustrated Sports Magazines: Discerning Tactile Differences In-Person vs. Online’

Charline Granger (l’Université Paris Nanterre) – ‘Relire l’archive à l’ère du numérique : pérennisation et exploitation des fonds de la comédie-française’

Q+A

5.00 pm Concluding remarks and closing the day:

Please feel free to bring any questions you may have had during the day and join us for a final small discussion on archival work with fellow postgraduates. We will close the day then with a toast to all our speakers.