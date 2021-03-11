essai| Nouvelle parution
W. Nash. Language in Popular Fiction
Language in Popular Fiction
Walter Nash
ISBN 9780367744557
Routledge
178 Pages
£85.00
PRESENTATION
First published in 1990, Language in Popular Fiction was written to provide a comprehensive and illuminating look at the way language is used in thrillers and romantic fiction.
The book examines the use of language across three interrelated levels: a level of verbal organisation, a level of narrative structure, and a level at which stylistic options and devices are related to notions of gender. It introduces ‘the protocol of pulchritude’ and makes use of detailed stylistic and linguistic analysis to investigate a wide range of ‘popfiction’ and ‘magfiction’. In doing so, it provokes serious reflection on popular fiction and its claims on the reader.
Table of Contents:
1: Prelude: in the airport lounge; 2: Woman’s place: a dip into the magazines; 3: Man’s business: a look round the action story; 4: Beginnings, middles, and ends: some sample pieces; 5: Standard ingredients: faces, places, fights, embraces; Postscript: and so to bed; References and bibliographical note; Index