Translation Studies, XIII, 23: "Retrospective and Prospective Views"
TABLE OF CONTENTS
EDITOR’S NOTE
Izabela-Daniela ANTON (RADU)
An Attempt to Sketch a Portrait of Salman Rushdie as a Translator
Andreea BĂLAN
French Women as the Other in Some Victorian Novels
Bianca BOSOIU
Phoneme Iconicity Makes Translation Unnecessary: ‘The Raven’ - a Phonaesthetic Analysis
Corina DOBROTĂ
On Translation as Recreation in the Romanian Versions of “The Naming of Cats” by T.S.Eliot
Sajjad KIANBAKHT
Proverbial Discourse Translation - A Study of Persian Language and Culture
Yasin KHOSHHAL
Translation Strategies of Idiomatic Expressions from Persian into English. Case Study - Sadegh Hedayat’s “The Stray Dog”
Iuliana LUNGU
Stylistic Devices and Their Political Implications 82
Corina MOISE POENARU 90
Remarks on ESP Curriculum Design and Teaching Methodology
in Vocational High Schools in Romania
Violeta NEGREA
The Increasing Role of On-line Translation Instruction 101
Delia STĂNESCU
The Translation Machinery in the European Union
BOOK REVIEWS
Antoanela Marta MARDAR
Daniel Dejica, Carlo Eugeni, Anca Dejica-Carțiș (eds.) (2020) Translation Studies And Information Technology – New Pathways For Researchers, Teachers And Professionals, Timișoara: Editura Politehnica, ISBN: 978-606-35-0351-1
PhD Theses Completed in the English Department
2020 TRANSLATOR LIST
*
Editor’s Note
The present volume of the Translation Studies: Retrospective and Prospective Views series includes articles by specialists from partner universities, doctoral schools and academic research centres, as well as relevant work authored by the members of our own academic staff. A book review section and a translator list are added to round up the collection. The selection of papers actually reflects the format and the objectives of the long-established tradition of translation research carried out in the Department of English, Faculty of Letters, “Dunărea de Jos” University of Galati.
The editors are grateful to the peer reviewers for their work and helpful suggestions which have contributed to the final form of the articles. Their special thanks go to each member of the English Department in the Faculty of Letters, “Dunărea de Jos” University of Galati, for their steady support and dedication during the editing works.
The editors’ cordial thanks also go to all the contributors who kindly answered the publication requests thus authoring this new series of volumes on the current state of translation studies in Romania and abroad. They are also thankful to the Board of the University and that of the Faculty of Letters for their support in publishing this series and in organizing the conference whose name was granted to the review.
*
*
ADVISORY BOARD
Shala BARCZEWSKA, “Jan Kochanowski” University, Kielce, Poland
Alexandra CORNILESCU, University of Bucharest, Romania
Gabriela DIMA, “Dunărea de Jos” University of Galaţi, Romania
Rodica DIMITRIU, “Al.I.Cuza” University of Iași, Romania
Corina DOBROTĂ, “Dunărea de Jos” University of Galaţi, Romania
Anna GIAMBAGLI, Scuola Superiore di Lingue Moderne Per Interpreti e Traduttori, University of Trieste, Italy
Antoanela Marta MARDAR, “Dunărea de Jos” University of Galaţi, Romania
Ioana MOHOR-IVAN, “Dunărea de Jos” University of Galaţi, Romania
Mariana NEAGU, “Dunărea de Jos” University of Galaţi, Romania
Nobel Augusto PERDÚ HONEYMAN, Universidad de Almeria, Spain
Floriana POPESCU, “Dunărea de Jos” University of Galaţi, Romania
Federica SCARPA, Scuola Superiore di Lingue Moderne Per Interpreti e Traduttori, University of Trieste, Italy
Steluța STAN, “Dunărea de Jos” University of Galaţi, Romania
Lazar STOŠIĆ, College for professional studies educators, Aleksinac, Serbia
