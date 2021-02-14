Translation Studies,Year XIII, Volume 23/ 2020

"Retrospective and Prospective Views"

TABLE OF CONTENTS

EDITOR’S NOTE

Izabela-Daniela ANTON (RADU)

An Attempt to Sketch a Portrait of Salman Rushdie as a Translator

Andreea BĂLAN

French Women as the Other in Some Victorian Novels

Bianca BOSOIU

Phoneme Iconicity Makes Translation Unnecessary: ‘The Raven’ - a Phonaesthetic Analysis

Corina DOBROTĂ

On Translation as Recreation in the Romanian Versions of “The Naming of Cats” by T.S.Eliot

Sajjad KIANBAKHT

Proverbial Discourse Translation - A Study of Persian Language and Culture

Yasin KHOSHHAL

Translation Strategies of Idiomatic Expressions from Persian into English. Case Study - Sadegh Hedayat’s “The Stray Dog”

Iuliana LUNGU

Stylistic Devices and Their Political Implications 82

Corina MOISE POENARU 90

Remarks on ESP Curriculum Design and Teaching Methodology

in Vocational High Schools in Romania

Violeta NEGREA

The Increasing Role of On-line Translation Instruction 101

Delia STĂNESCU

The Translation Machinery in the European Union

BOOK REVIEWS

Antoanela Marta MARDAR

Daniel Dejica, Carlo Eugeni, Anca Dejica-Carțiș (eds.) (2020) Translation Studies And Information Technology – New Pathways For Researchers, Teachers And Professionals, Timișoara: Editura Politehnica, ISBN: 978-606-35-0351-1

Editor’s Note

The present volume of the Translation Studies: Retrospective and Prospective Views series includes articles by specialists from partner universities, doctoral schools and academic research centres, as well as relevant work authored by the members of our own academic staff. A book review section and a translator list are added to round up the collection. The selection of papers actually reflects the format and the objectives of the long-established tradition of translation research carried out in the Department of English, Faculty of Letters, “Dunărea de Jos” University of Galati.

The editors are grateful to the peer reviewers for their work and helpful suggestions which have contributed to the final form of the articles. Their special thanks go to each member of the English Department in the Faculty of Letters, “Dunărea de Jos” University of Galati, for their steady support and dedication during the editing works.

The editors’ cordial thanks also go to all the contributors who kindly answered the publication requests thus authoring this new series of volumes on the current state of translation studies in Romania and abroad. They are also thankful to the Board of the University and that of the Faculty of Letters for their support in publishing this series and in organizing the conference whose name was granted to the review.

