Registration is now open for Translating Ancient Greek Drama in the Early Modern Period (1600-1800) at the following link:

https://translating-ancient-greek-drama.eventbrite.co.uk.



Webpage: https://www.ucl.ac.uk/early-modern/events/2022/jun/translating-ancient-greek-drama-1600-1800



Organizers :

Giovanna Di Martino (UCL & APGRD), Cécile Dudouyt (USPN)



Support from:

The Leventis Foundation, Université Sorbonne Paris Nord, the Archive of Performances of Greek and Roman Drama (Oxford), UCL Centre for Early Modern Exchanges, and the University of Grenoble.





Programme

10.00am-7pm BST, Friday 24th June



IAS Common Ground, G11, ground floor, South Wing, UCL, Gower Street, London, WC1E 6BT, United Kingdom



09.30-10.15 Registration and Coffee



10.15-10.30 Welcome from Giovanna Di Martino (UCL & APGRD) and Cécile Dudouyt (USPN)



10.30-12.00: The 17th Century and Greek Tragedy - Chair: Giovanna Di Martino (UCL)



Sarah Knight (Leicester): Ghost Kings and Furies



Giulia Fiore (Bologna) & Giovanna Casali (Padova): The Seventeenth-Century French Querelle(s) on Imitating Greek drama. Two Case Studies: Oedipus and Alcestis



Angelica Vedelago (Independent Researcher, on zoom): ‘Translating’ Sophocles in the Restoration: The ‘Athenian Harp’ resounding in Dryden and Lee’s Oedipus (1679)



12.05-1.35pm: The 17th Century and Aristophanes - Chair: Lucy Nicholas (Warburg)



Malika Bastin-Hammou (Grenoble, on zoom): Who's afraid of Praxagora? Translating Aristophanes' Assemblywomen in Early Modern Europe: Tanneguy Le Fèvre's letter to Élie Bouhereau (1665)



Francesco Morosi (Pisa): Poor as a Scholar: Thomas Randolph and Penia in Aristophanes’ Wealth



Tom Harrison (Queen’s University): ‘Speak, sir, some Greek, if you can’: Jonson, Aristophanes, and The Devil Is an Ass



1.35-2.30pm Lunch



2.30-4.00pm: The 18th Century and Greek Tragedy I - Chair: Cécile Dudouyt (USPN)



Marco Duranti (Verona): ‘The Great Art of Euripides’: The First English Translation of Iphigenia Taurica (1749)



Josef Förster (The Centre for Classical Studies at the Institute of Philosophy, CAS): Translating Ancient Greek Drama in the Czech Lands



Francisco Barrenechea (University of Maryland, College Park): Savage Antiquities: Vicente García de la Huerta and the Discussions of Greek Tragedy in the 18th-century Spanish Empire



4.00-4.15pm Coffee/Tea Break



4.15-6.00pm The 18th Century and Greek Tragedy II and Plenary - Chair: Fiona Macintosh (Oxford)



Sylvie Mougin (Université de Tours): Traduire les Grecs ou les Latins ? Philhellénisme triomphant et résistance du modèle tragique latin sur la scène européenne du XVIIIe siècle



Giovanna Di Martino (UCL & APGRD), Cécile Dudouyt (USPN), Estelle Baudou (APGRD, Dramaturg): New Translational Paradigms and the ‘Rediscovery’ of Aeschylus. Prometheus Bound in Performance



6-7pm Drinks Reception.





