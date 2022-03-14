Traduction humaine & traitement automatique des langues : vers un nouveau consensus ? (Tralogy 3)
Programme provisoire Tralogy 3
Grand Auditorium – Campus Condorcet
Les langues de la conférences sont l'anglais et le français
7 Avril 2022
9:00 – 9:30 Discours inaugural
9:30 – 10:30 Discours de l’UE et initiatives institutionnelles - DGT
***
10:30 – 10:45 Pause
***
10:45 – 11:00 Enactivism and the Translation Process
Michael Carl - Kent State University
11:00 – 11:15 Le développement durable des technologies de la traduction. L'expérience de TraduXio au miroir de la question environnementale
Lacour Philippe - Universidade de Brasilia [Brasília]
11:15 – 11:30 TA : tour de magie et économie d'échelle
Victorien Villiers - Electronic Arts GmbH
***
11:45 – 11:55 Pause
***
11:55 – 12:10 Investigating the usability of automatic metrics for characterizing translated vs post-edited texts
Hanna Martikainen, CLESTHIA - Langage, systèmes, discours - EA 7345
12:10 – 12:25 A Systematic Literature Review on Translation Quality Assessment Teaching: An investigation into quality assessment pedagogies
João Lucas Cavalheiro Camargo - Dublin City University
***
12:35 – 13:45 Déjeuner
***
13:45 – 14:15 General Delegation to the French Language and the Languages of France Thibault Grouas / Jean-Christophe Bonnissent
***
14:15 – 14:30 Traduction automatique et traduction institutionnelle : le modèle neuronal a-t-il changé la donne ?
Caroline Rossi, Université Grenoble Alpes - Aurélien Talbot, Université Grenoble Alpes
14:30 – 14:45 Institutional Translation in the era of Human-Computer Interaction: Insights from translator trainers
Vilelmini Sosoni - Ionian University, Leena Salmi - University of Turku, Tomáš Svoboda - Univerzita Karlova v Praze
***
14:55 – 15:05 Pause
***
15:05 – 15:20 The Influencer/Content Creator Economy and Translation: using automated/human translation to monetize and to reach
Desjardins Renée, Université de Saint-Boniface
15:20 – 15:35 A reception study into the narrative engagement and enjoyment of audiences for different subtitling modalities
Ana Guerberof Arenas - University of Groningen, Joss Moorkens - Dublin City University
***
15:45 – 16:00 Pause
***
16:00 – 18:30 Atelier SPECTRANS PAPTAN
Nicolas Ballier, Maud Bénard, Christopher Gledhill, Bilal Faye, Nicolas Froeliger, Natalie Kübler, Alexandra Mestivier, Maria Zimina-Poirot (CLILLAC-ARP), Mohammed Nadif (Centre Borelli), Jean-Baptiste Yunes (IRIF), Guillaume Wisniewski (LLF)
***
19:30 Dîner
***
8 Avril 2022
9:30 – 10:30 droits numériques
Lionel Maurel
***
10:30 – 10:45 Pause
***
10:45 – 11:00 Google Translate: one of the top students in class
Nora Aranberri - University of the Basque Country (UPV/EHU)
11:00 – 11:15 I looked it up in DeepL: online dictionaries and online machine translation Alice Delorme Benites - Université des Sciences Appliquées de Zurich, Sara Cotelli Kureth - Université de Neuchâtel, Caroline Lehr - Université des Sciences appliquées de Zurich, Elizabeth Steele - Haute école spécialisée bernoise (Bfh)
11:15 – 11:30 A first step towards the automation of remote dialogue interpreting: developing computer assisted interpreting tools for telephone interpreters
Raquel Lázaro Gutiérrez - Universidad de Alcalá
***
11:45 – 11:55 Pause
***
11:55 – 12:10 Les enjeux du numérique entre traduction, informatique et cognition Roberto Laghi, Laboratoire Identité Culturelle, Textes et Théâtralité, DUSIC - Università degli studi di Parma [Parme, Italie]
12:10 – 12:25 Improving or deteriorating? Human references in MT might not be human-only after all. And if they are, which human?
Andy Way, Dublin City University - Sheila Castilho, Dublin City University - Maja Popovic, Dublin City University
***
12:35 – 13:45 Déjeuner
***
13:45 – 14:00 Confining Machine Translation; Reclaiming Localization
Alan Melby - Brigham Young University
14:00 – 14:15 Le projet européen MultiTraiNMT : Un premier retour sur les usages et les besoins au sein des formations universitaires françaises
Caroline Rossi - Université Grenoble Alpes, Amélie Josselin-Leray - Cognition, Langues, Langage, Ergonomie, Nicolas BALLIER - Centre de Linguistique Inter-langues, de Lexicologie, de Linguistique Anglaise et de Corpus, Hanna Martikainen - CLESTHIA - Langage, systèmes, discours - EA 7345
14:15 – 14:30 Is it difficult to launch a pioneering Master's program in Translation? Aleksandra Epimakhova - Northern Arctic Federal University, Elena Kokanova - Northern Arctic Federal University, Maya Lyutyanskaya - Northern Arctic Federal University
***
14:45 – 15:00 Pause
***
15:00 – 15:45 Towards high quality multilingual NMT in production
Laurent Besacier, Grenoble
***
15:45 – 16:00 Pause
***
16:00 – 17:30 Industry Roundtable
Toby Farmer / Gema Ramirez / Jean Sennelart / Isabel Asension
17:30 Closing speech