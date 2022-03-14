Programme provisoire Tralogy 3



Grand Auditorium – Campus Condorcet

Les langues de la conférences sont l'anglais et le français







7 Avril 2022



9:00 – 9:30 Discours inaugural



9:30 – 10:30 Discours de l’UE et initiatives institutionnelles - DGT



10:30 – 10:45 Pause



10:45 – 11:00 Enactivism and the Translation Process



Michael Carl - Kent State University



11:00 – 11:15 Le développement durable des technologies de la traduction. L'expérience de TraduXio au miroir de la question environnementale



Lacour Philippe - Universidade de Brasilia [Brasília]



11:15 – 11:30 TA : tour de magie et économie d'échelle



Victorien Villiers - Electronic Arts GmbH



11:45 – 11:55 Pause



11:55 – 12:10 Investigating the usability of automatic metrics for characterizing translated vs post-edited texts



Hanna Martikainen, CLESTHIA - Langage, systèmes, discours - EA 7345



12:10 – 12:25 A Systematic Literature Review on Translation Quality Assessment Teaching: An investigation into quality assessment pedagogies



João Lucas Cavalheiro Camargo - Dublin City University



12:35 – 13:45 Déjeuner



13:45 – 14:15 General Delegation to the French Language and the Languages of France Thibault Grouas / Jean-Christophe Bonnissent



14:15 – 14:30 Traduction automatique et traduction institutionnelle : le modèle neuronal a-t-il changé la donne ?



Caroline Rossi, Université Grenoble Alpes - Aurélien Talbot, Université Grenoble Alpes



14:30 – 14:45 Institutional Translation in the era of Human-Computer Interaction: Insights from translator trainers



Vilelmini Sosoni - Ionian University, Leena Salmi - University of Turku, Tomáš Svoboda - Univerzita Karlova v Praze



14:55 – 15:05 Pause



15:05 – 15:20 The Influencer/Content Creator Economy and Translation: using automated/human translation to monetize and to reach



Desjardins Renée, Université de Saint-Boniface



15:20 – 15:35 A reception study into the narrative engagement and enjoyment of audiences for different subtitling modalities



Ana Guerberof Arenas - University of Groningen, Joss Moorkens - Dublin City University



15:45 – 16:00 Pause



16:00 – 18:30 Atelier SPECTRANS PAPTAN



Nicolas Ballier, Maud Bénard, Christopher Gledhill, Bilal Faye, Nicolas Froeliger, Natalie Kübler, Alexandra Mestivier, Maria Zimina-Poirot (CLILLAC-ARP), Mohammed Nadif (Centre Borelli), Jean-Baptiste Yunes (IRIF), Guillaume Wisniewski (LLF)







19:30 Dîner



8 Avril 2022



9:30 – 10:30 droits numériques



Lionel Maurel



10:30 – 10:45 Pause



10:45 – 11:00 Google Translate: one of the top students in class



Nora Aranberri - University of the Basque Country (UPV/EHU)



11:00 – 11:15 I looked it up in DeepL: online dictionaries and online machine translation Alice Delorme Benites - Université des Sciences Appliquées de Zurich, Sara Cotelli Kureth - Université de Neuchâtel, Caroline Lehr - Université des Sciences appliquées de Zurich, Elizabeth Steele - Haute école spécialisée bernoise (Bfh)



11:15 – 11:30 A first step towards the automation of remote dialogue interpreting: developing computer assisted interpreting tools for telephone interpreters



Raquel Lázaro Gutiérrez - Universidad de Alcalá



11:45 – 11:55 Pause



11:55 – 12:10 Les enjeux du numérique entre traduction, informatique et cognition Roberto Laghi, Laboratoire Identité Culturelle, Textes et Théâtralité, DUSIC - Università degli studi di Parma [Parme, Italie]



12:10 – 12:25 Improving or deteriorating? Human references in MT might not be human-only after all. And if they are, which human?



Andy Way, Dublin City University - Sheila Castilho, Dublin City University - Maja Popovic, Dublin City University



12:35 – 13:45 Déjeuner



13:45 – 14:00 Confining Machine Translation; Reclaiming Localization



Alan Melby - Brigham Young University



14:00 – 14:15 Le projet européen MultiTraiNMT : Un premier retour sur les usages et les besoins au sein des formations universitaires françaises



Caroline Rossi - Université Grenoble Alpes, Amélie Josselin-Leray - Cognition, Langues, Langage, Ergonomie, Nicolas BALLIER - Centre de Linguistique Inter-langues, de Lexicologie, de Linguistique Anglaise et de Corpus, Hanna Martikainen - CLESTHIA - Langage, systèmes, discours - EA 7345



14:15 – 14:30 Is it difficult to launch a pioneering Master's program in Translation? Aleksandra Epimakhova - Northern Arctic Federal University, Elena Kokanova - Northern Arctic Federal University, Maya Lyutyanskaya - Northern Arctic Federal University



14:45 – 15:00 Pause



15:00 – 15:45 Towards high quality multilingual NMT in production



Laurent Besacier, Grenoble



15:45 – 16:00 Pause



16:00 – 17:30 Industry Roundtable



Toby Farmer / Gema Ramirez / Jean Sennelart / Isabel Asension







17:30 Closing speech