Colloque TRACT "Traduire les Minorités Linguistiques"

27-28-29 mai 2021

Nous sommes heureuses de vous annoncer que les inscriptions sont ouvertes pour le colloque “Traduire les minorités linguistiques des sphères anglophone et francophone”, qui se déroulera en ligne les 27, 28 et 29 mai prochains. Vous en trouverez le programme en pièce-jointe.

À travers ce colloque pluridisciplinaire de trois jours, qui comprendra plusieurs panels thématiques, ateliers pratiques et tables rondes, nous espérons interroger la représentation des minorités linguistiques dans les contextes anglophone et francophone, en contexte fictionnel et authentique, à travers le prisme de la traduction.

Durant ces trois jours, nous accueillerons une trentaine d’intervenant-e-s spécialistes d’aires culturelles variées, parmi lesquels la poétesse, romancière et traductrice écossaise Christine de Luca; le spécialiste de traduction postcoloniale Paul Bandia ; ainsi que Karine Guerre, traductrice de A Tall History of Sugar de Curdella Forbes, et Charles Bonnot, traducteur de Shuggie Bain de Douglas Stuart.

Vous pouvez vous inscrire via ce formulaire jusqu’au lundi 24 mai (un lien de participation vous sera envoyé quelques jours avant le colloque) : https://forms.gle/iX9YBo9JQU46DSZT9

Veuillez noter que le nombre de places pour les ateliers est limité à 20 personnes.

Vous trouverez davantage d’informations, ainsi que le livret d'abstracts, sur le site du colloque : https://tradminling.sciencesconf.org/

___

Online Conference “Translating Linguistic Minorities”, 27-28-29 May

We are happy to announce that registration is now open for our conference on translating linguistic minorities (within and between the francophone and anglophone spheres), which will take place online between May 27 and 29.

This conference will include a number of thematic panels, workshops, and roundtables which seek to shed light on the representation of linguistic minorities in francophone and anglophone contexts through the prism of translation.

Over the three days, we will host thirty specialists of diverse cultural backgrounds , including the Scottish poet, novelist and translator Christine de Luca, the postcolonial translation specialist Paul Bandia, as well as Karine Guerre, translator of Curdella Forbes’ novel A Tall History of Sugar, and Charles Bonnot, translator of Douglas Stuart’s Shuggie Bain.

You can register using the following form until Monday May 24 (the connection link will be sent several days before the conference): https://forms.gle/iX9YBo9JQU46DSZT9

The number of spots for each workshop is limited to 20 people.

Further information, as well as the programme and the book of abstracts, can be found on our website: https://tradminling.sciencesconf.org/

___

Juliette Pezaire, Célestine Denèle, Tiffane Levick

TRAduction et Communication Transculturelle (TRACT), EA 4398 – Langues, Textes, Arts et Cultures du Monde Anglophone (PRISMES), Université Sorbonne Nouvelle – Paris 3