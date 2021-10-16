La revue Nineteenth-Century French Studies publie depuis 1972 articles et comptes rendus consacrés à la littérature; certains d’entre eux portent sur l’ouvrage du dix-neuvième siècle au programme du concours externe de l’agrégation.



Cette année, la revue a préparé des liens d’accès aux ressources dédiées à Cyrano de Bergerac, au programme de l’agrégation de lettres modernes 2022. Grâce à l’option « Register and Read », de nombreux documents sont disponibles hors abonnement JSTOR. Une lecture en ligne gratuite de trois nouveaux articles tous les quinze jours est désormais possible.



De plus amples informations se trouvent à l’adresse suivante: https://www.ncfs-journal.org/agregation



Nineteenth-Century French Studies

Seth Whidden, editor

***



SOMMAIRE

Cyrano de Bergerac by Edmond Rostand: A Sourcebook for the 2022 Agrégation de lettres modernes



Articles

“Some Classical Aspects of Cyrano de Bergerac,” by Patricia Elliott Williams. Volume 1, Number 2, February 1973, pp. 112–124.



Cyrano de Bergerac is also mentioned in:



“Memory and Form: The Textual Status and Function of Literary Recollection,” by Patrick Brady. Volume 10, Number 3/4, Spring–Summer 1982, pp. 199–214.



“Robert de Montesquiou poète critique: la cristallisation du décoratif,” by Didier Coste. Volume 11, Number 3/4, Spring–Summer 1983, pp. 334–349.



Reviews

Sue Lloyd, The Man who was Cyrano: A Life of Edmond Rostand, Creator of Cyrano de Bergerac. Unlimited, 2002. Reviewed by Timothy A. Unwin. Volume 33, Number 1/2, Fall–Winter 2004– 2005, pp. 218-219.



Cyrano de Bergerac is also mentioned in:



Venita Datta, Heroes and Legends of Fin-de-siècle France: Gender, Politics, and National Identity. Cambridge UP, 2011. Reviewed by Timothy A. Unwin. Volume 42, Number 3/4, Spring– Summer 2014, pp. 280–282.



Alba della Fazia Amoia, Edmond Rostand. Twayne, 1978. Reviewed by Kevin Brady. Volume 7, Number 3/4, Spring–Summer 1979, pp. 291-292.

*

2022: Edmond Rostand, Cyrano de Bergerac, edited by Patrick Besnier, Gallimard / Folio Classique, 1999.

journal content available via JSTOR and Project MUSE

related searches of NCFS content: Cyrano at ncfs-journal.org

