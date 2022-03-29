First seminar series: Emotions and the City.

Session 1

Wednesday 6th April at 10 am (England).

Dr Bernard Richards (Emeritus Fellow in English, Brasenose, Oxford),

‘Lost Cities’ (about the way in which 'improvement', war and, simply, time, have altered cities since the 19th century).



Dr Bernard Richards is Emeritus Fellow at Brasenose. Was Fellow in English from 1972 to 1996. He is a scholar in Victorian Literature, the author of English Poetry of the Victorian Period, 1830-1890 (Longman, 1988). He is at present writing a book on Henry James and the Country House.



A link to the seminar on Zoom is given below.



https://sunway-edu-my.zoom.us/j/91627383989?pwd=WDBtUEx0Q29RaEZDRVFpdWMzcEVwZz09



ID: 916 2738 3989

Code: 629184



Sabine Chaouche & Carole Bourne-Taylor

sabinec@sunway.edu.my

carole.bourne-taylor@bnc.ox.ac.uk