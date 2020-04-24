Online

Samuel Beckett et la Guerre d’Algérie

Date 18 May 2020, 2.00pm - 3.30pm

Type Seminar

Venue Online

Description

Speaker: Jean-Michel Gouvard, Professeur de Langue et de Littérature françaises (Université de Bordeaux Montaigne - France)

Dans son essai de référence Beckett’s Political Imagination, Emilie Morin a établi que, dès la fin des années 1950, Samuel Beckett avait eu connaissance des agissements de l’armée française en Algérie et, entre autres, de la pratique instituée de la torture. Nous souhaiterons prolonger son travail en montrant comment les informations dont disposait Samuel Beckett sur le sujet ont profondément influencé l’écriture même de Comment c’est (1961), et qu’il existe en particulier une forte intertextualité entre son texte et La Question d’Henri Alleg, l’un des témoignages les plus importants publiés sur la torture en Algérie. Nous proposerons ainsi de relire Comment c’est comme une dénonciation cryptée de la politique colonialiste de la France, et l’un des textes les plus « engagés » de Samuel Beckett.

Samuel Beckett and the Algerian War

In her book, Beckett’s Political Imagination, Emilie Morin notes how, by the end of the 1950s, Samuel Beckett had become aware of the actions of the French army in Algeria and, among other things, its established practice of torture. This talk will build on Morin’s work by demonstrating how Beckett’s knowledge of these practices deeply influenced his writing of Comment c’est (1961) [How it Is], which has strong intertextual links with Henri Alleg’s La Question (1958) [The Question], one of the most important testimonies on torture in Algeria ever published. It will be argued that it is possible to reread Comment c’est as a coded denunciation of French colonial policy, and that this is one of Beckett’s most ‘committed’ texts.

This talk will be delivered in French.

This event will be held online.

