The Nineteenth Century Periodical Press and the Development of Detective Fiction

Samuel Saunders

PRESENTATION

This book re-imagines nineteenth-century detective fiction as a literary genre that was connected to, and nurtured by, contemporary periodical journalism. Whilst ‘detective fiction’ is almost universally-accepted to have originated in the nineteenth century, a variety of widely-accepted scholarly narratives of the genre’s evolution neglect to connect it with the development of a free press.

The volume traces how police officers, detectives, criminals, and the criminal justice system were discussed in the pages of a variety of magazines and journals, and argues that this affected how the wider nineteenth-century society perceived organised law enforcement and detection. This, in turn, helped to shape detective fiction into the genre that we recognise today. The book also explores how periodicals and newspapers contained forgotten, non-canonical examples of ‘detective fiction’, and that these texts can help complicate the narrative of the genre’s evolution across the mid- to late nineteenth century.

Table of Contents:

Introduction: Victorian Policing and Victorian Periodicals

Part 1: Policing and Crime in Periodicals

Chapter 1: Periodical Discourse on Policing: c. 1850-1875

Chapter 2: ‘A Condemned Cell with a View’: Crime Journalism c. 1750-1880

Part 2: Memoirs and Sensations

Chapter 3: ‘"Detective" literature, if it may be so called’: The Police Officer and the Police Memoir

Chapter 4: ‘The Romance of the Detective’: Police Memoir Fiction and Sensation Fiction

Part 3: From Scandal to the Strand Magazine

Chapter 5: ‘...people are naturally distrustful of its future working’: The 1877 Detective Scandal in the Victorian Mass Media

Chapter 6: From ‘Handsaw’ to Holmes: Police Officers and Detectives in Late-Victorian Journalism

Conclusion

Index