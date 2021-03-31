American Literature in Context

1620-1830

Stephen Fender

ISBN 9781315535975

Routledge

220 Pages

£26.09 (e-book)

PRESENTATION

First published between 1982 and 1983, this series examines the peculiarly American cultural context out of which the nation’s literature has developed. Covering the years from 1620 to 1830, this first volume of American Literature in Context examines a range of texts from the writings of the Puritan settlers through the declaration of Independence to the novels of Fenimore Cooper. In doing so, it shows how early Americans thought about their growing nation, their arguments for immigration, for political and cultural independence, and the doubts they experienced in this ambitious project.

This book will be of interest to those studying American literature and American studies.

Table of Contents:

General Editor’s Preface; Part One: America as Type and Thing; Introduction; 1. Captain John Smith (1580-1631) 2. Robert Cushman (c. 1599-1625) 3. William Bradford (1590-1657); Part Two: ‘Rise, Wash and Address Powerful Goodness’; 4. Benjamin Franklin (1706-1790) 5. Thomas Paine (1737-1809) 6. The Declaration of Independence; Part Three: Retrospective Revolutions; 7. Hector St John de Crèvecoeur (1735-1813) 8. Philip Freneau (1752-1832) and Joel Barlow (1754-1812) 9. Washington Irving (1783-1859) 10. James Fenimore Cooper (1789-1851); Index