Romanesques. Jeu vidéo et romanesque
- Paris, Classiques Garnier, coll. "Romanesques", 2021
- EAN: 9782406125471
- DOI: 10.48611/isbn.978-2-406-12548-8
- ISSN: 2269-7586
- 258 pages
- Prix : 29€
- Date de publication : 08 Décembre 2021
La revue Romanesques, semestrielle, a pour vocation d'explorer la notion de romanesque, à la croisée des interrogations sur la fiction, la lecture, l'histoire littéraire et la théorie des genres.
Isabelle Hautbout et Sébastien Wit
Introduction / Introduction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11
DU ROMANESQUE AU VIDÉOLUDIQUE :
L’ADAPTATION EN QUESTION /
FROM THE ROMANESQUE TO THE VIDEOLUDIC:
ADAPTATION IN QUESTION
Olivier Caïra
Le romanesque à l’épreuve de l’adaptation.
Fidélité et écarts au roman dans Metro 2033 Redux (2014) /
The romanesque tested by adaptation. Fidelity to and deviations
from the novel in Metro 2033 Redux (2014) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 25
Martin Carayol
Quand l’échec d’un roman aboutit à une réussite
vidéoludique. Le cas de Disco Elysium /
When a failed novel becomes a successful video game.
The case of Disco Elysium . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 41
Laura Goudet
Agentivité de l’horreur, creepypastas et jeu vidéo /
The agency of horror, creepypastas and video games . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 57
MÉTAMORPHOSES VIDÉOLUDIQUES
DE L’ÉPIQUE /
THE VIDEOLUDIC METAMORPHOSES
OF THE EPIC
Justine Breton
The Witcher, du sang et du vin pour combler
les manques narratifs /
The Witcher, filling narrative holes with blood and wine . . . . . . . . . 73
Esteban Giner
Quels enjeux narratifs et discursifs pour le play design
des légendes? Le cas des mothertales /
Narrative and discursive issues for the play design of legends.
The case of mothertales . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 87
Antoine Morisset
Comprendre un jeu par sa musique. Une analyse narrative
de la musique de The Legend of Zelda : The Wind Waker /
Understanding a game through its music. A narrative analysis
of The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 101
Anthony Bekirov et Thibaut Vaillancourt
Esquisse d’une généalogie du romanesque,
du point de vue du jeu vidéo /
Sketching the genealogy of the romanesque through the lens
of the video game . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 117
DE QUELQUES GENRES ROMANESQUES
DANS LE JEU VIDÉO /
ON SEVERAL NOVELISTIC GENRES
IN VIDEO GAMES
Simon Hagemann
Quelques stratégies d’appropriation de l’histoire par les jeux
vidéo narratifs. Dans la tradition du roman historique? /
Some strategies for the appropriation of history by narrative
video games. In the tradition of the historical novel? . . . . . . . . . . . . . 133
Alice Dionnet
Jeu vidéo et linéarité romanesque.
La structure Aventure/mésaventures dans Dragon Age : Origins /
The video game and novelistic linearity. The Adventure/misadventures
structure in Dragon Age: Origins . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 147
Florent Perget
Bande dessinée et jeu vidéo. La narration séquentielle
au service de l’expérience ludique ? /
Comics and video games. Sequential narration in the service
of the ludic experience? . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 165
LE JEU VIDÉO DANS LE ROMAN /
THE VIDEO GAME IN THE NOVEL
Hélène Sellier
Des genres de romans vidéoludiques.
Littérature casual, gamer et indé /
Types of video game novels. Casual, gamer, and indie literature . . . . . . 18
Virginie Tellier
Jeu vidéo et expérimentation romanesque en littérature
de jeunesse. L’exemple d’U4 /
Video games and novelistic experimentation in children’s literature.
The example of U4 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 195
Bruno Dupont
La quête, l’inventaire et la carte.
Économie du jeu d’aventure dans le roman gamer /
Quest, inventory, map. The economy of the adventure game
in the gamer novel . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 209
Yannick Maufroid
La représentation du jeu vidéo dans le roman contemporain
japonais. Les itérations vidéoludiques de la mort
vues par la littérature /
The representation of video games in the contemporary Japanese novel.
Video game iterations of death as seen by literature . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 229