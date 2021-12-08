Romanesques. Revue du Cercll / Roman & Romanesque, 2021, Hors-série. Jeu vidéo et romanesque

sous la direction d'Isabelle Hautbout et Sébastien Wit

et la coordination de Christophe Reffait

Paris, Classiques Garnier, coll. Romanesques, 2021

EAN : 9782406125471

258 pages

La revue Romanesques, semestrielle, a pour vocation d'explorer la notion de romanesque, à la croisée des interrogations sur la fiction, la lecture, l'histoire littéraire et la théorie des genres.

Sommaire

Isabelle Hautbout et Sébastien Wit

Introduction / Introduction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11

DU ROMANESQUE AU VIDÉOLUDIQUE :

L’ADAPTATION EN QUESTION /

FROM THE ROMANESQUE TO THE VIDEOLUDIC:

ADAPTATION IN QUESTION

Olivier Caïra

Le romanesque à l’épreuve de l’adaptation.

Fidélité et écarts au roman dans Metro 2033 Redux (2014) /

The romanesque tested by adaptation. Fidelity to and deviations

from the novel in Metro 2033 Redux (2014) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 25

Martin Carayol

Quand l’échec d’un roman aboutit à une réussite

vidéoludique. Le cas de Disco Elysium /

When a failed novel becomes a successful video game.

The case of Disco Elysium . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 41

Laura Goudet

Agentivité de l’horreur, creepypastas et jeu vidéo /

The agency of horror, creepypastas and video games . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 57



MÉTAMORPHOSES VIDÉOLUDIQUES

DE L’ÉPIQUE /

THE VIDEOLUDIC METAMORPHOSES

OF THE EPIC

Justine Breton

The Witcher, du sang et du vin pour combler

les manques narratifs /

The Witcher, filling narrative holes with blood and wine . . . . . . . . . 73

Esteban Giner

Quels enjeux narratifs et discursifs pour le play design

des légendes? Le cas des mothertales /

Narrative and discursive issues for the play design of legends.

The case of mothertales . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 87

Antoine Morisset

Comprendre un jeu par sa musique. Une analyse narrative

de la musique de The Legend of Zelda : The Wind Waker /

Understanding a game through its music. A narrative analysis

of The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 101

Anthony Bekirov et Thibaut Vaillancourt

Esquisse d’une généalogie du romanesque,

du point de vue du jeu vidéo /

Sketching the genealogy of the romanesque through the lens

of the video game . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 117

DE QUELQUES GENRES ROMANESQUES

DANS LE JEU VIDÉO /

ON SEVERAL NOVELISTIC GENRES

IN VIDEO GAMES

Simon Hagemann

Quelques stratégies d’appropriation de l’histoire par les jeux

vidéo narratifs. Dans la tradition du roman historique? /

Some strategies for the appropriation of history by narrative

video games. In the tradition of the historical novel? . . . . . . . . . . . . . 133

Alice Dionnet

Jeu vidéo et linéarité romanesque.

La structure Aventure/mésaventures dans Dragon Age : Origins /

The video game and novelistic linearity. The Adventure/misadventures

structure in Dragon Age: Origins . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 147

Florent Perget

Bande dessinée et jeu vidéo. La narration séquentielle

au service de l’expérience ludique ? /

Comics and video games. Sequential narration in the service

of the ludic experience? . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 165

LE JEU VIDÉO DANS LE ROMAN /

THE VIDEO GAME IN THE NOVEL

Hélène Sellier

Des genres de romans vidéoludiques.

Littérature casual, gamer et indé /

Types of video game novels. Casual, gamer, and indie literature . . . . . . 18

Virginie Tellier

Jeu vidéo et expérimentation romanesque en littérature

de jeunesse. L’exemple d’U4 /

Video games and novelistic experimentation in children’s literature.

The example of U4 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 195

Bruno Dupont

La quête, l’inventaire et la carte.

Économie du jeu d’aventure dans le roman gamer /

Quest, inventory, map. The economy of the adventure game

in the gamer novel . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 209

Yannick Maufroid

La représentation du jeu vidéo dans le roman contemporain

japonais. Les itérations vidéoludiques de la mort

vues par la littérature /

The representation of video games in the contemporary Japanese novel.

Video game iterations of death as seen by literature . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 229