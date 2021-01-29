Romance Philology, Vol. 73-2 (2019)

Philology on the Moon

X+276 p., 16 b/w ill., 156 x 234 mm, 2020, ISBN: 978-2-503-58309-9, EUR 81

Philologists on the Moon. To celebrate the Fiftieth Anniversary of the first true moonwalk (20 July 1969), and to mark what are perhaps the final days before the galaxy becomes so cluttered by convertibles and other orbiting detritus as to be indistinguishable from Las Vegas, Romance Philology proposes a venture to the moon, one which allows medievalists to remind us of the legends and literary inventions that have long shaped our concepts of the moon and her companions, and which will also permit linguists to gather, for future generations, the lexical specimens that mark our changing perceptions of the night sky, of lunar time, and the phases of galaxy formation. Ad astra per philologiam.

Table of Contents

Special Issue: Philology on the Moon

(in celebration of the 50th anniversary

of the Apollo 11 Moon Landing)

Reading by the Light of the Moon – Barbara De Marco

Le parole della luna – Ugo Cardinale

Muable comme la lune: Les diverses faces de la lune dans Artus de Bretagne (vers 1300), entre Roman Arthurien et Roman de Clergie – Christine Ferlampin-Acher

L’onomastica della Luna - La Luna nell’onomastica (terrestre) – Enzo Caffarelli

The Moon in Matfre – William D. Paden

Brighter than the Moon: The Vagaries of a Simile and a Metaphor in Fifteenth-century Castilian Cancionero Poetry – Dorothy Sherman Severin

La prefijación en el léxico castellano de la palabra luna – David A. Pharies, Erica Fischer Dorantes

Possi tu luxì tanto che ti schiatti. Una lettura dell’invettiva alla luna di Gian Giacomo Cavalli (Citt. Zen., Son., Civ. 31) – Fiorenzo Toso

Sowing and Planting by the Moon: A Medieval Catalan Adaptation of Traditional Lunar Agriculture – Thomas M. Capuano, Maria Antònia Martí Escayol

LUNA > lua e altre denasalizzazioni – Marcello Barbato

Dame des trois formes: Diane-Hécate, des Métamorphoses à l’Ovide moralisé – Ana Pairet

¡Cuánto te amé en las sombras! acerca de Luna del Paraíso de Vicente Aleixandre – Marta Galinanes Gallén

Alfonso X el Lunatico – Jerry R. Craddock

Invocation to the Moon in Romanian Love Charms – Sanda Golopenţia

Examining the Moon’s Footprint – Leena Löfstedt

El astro mas bello que campea el cielo nocturno: La luna como vehículo de la contemplatio y el beato Sebastián de Aparicio (ca. 1510-1600) – Montserrat A. Báez Hernandez

Astronomical Names in the Romance Languages of Western Europe from Late Antiquity to Early Modern Times – Alan H. Hartley

Writing with the Light of the Moon: A Conversation between Artist and Poet Leandro Katz and Filmaker Jesse Lerner –Jesse Lerner, Leandro Katz