Punctum-International Journal of Semiotics, vol. 6-1, 2020 : ""Translation and Translatability in Intersemiotic Space"
Hellenic Semiotic Society, 2020.
This issue is devoted to "Translation and Translatability in Intersemiotic Space",
edited by Evangelos Kourdis and Susan Petrilli.
The articles as well as the whole of the issue, can be accessed/downloaded at the journal’s website:
Responsable : Evangelos Kourdis
Adresse : Punctum-International Journal of SemioticsAristotle University of Thessaloniki54124 ThessalonikiGreece