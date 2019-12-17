The Wanderings of Modernism / Le Modernisme en errance

Maison de la Recherche, Sorbonne Université, 28 rue Serpente, 75006 Paris

THE WANDERINGS OF MODERNISM/ LE MODERNISME EN ERRANCE

Journée d'études organisée dans le cadre de l'équipe VALE (EA4085),

avec le soutien de l'ED IV, de PRISMES (EA4398) et de la Société d'études modernistes (SEM).

Programme

9h: Welcome

9h15–10h30: Keynote lecture

(chair: Frédéric Regard)

Jean-Michel Rabaté (University of Pennsylvania): Errorland, ou le modernisme en errance (Joyce, Kafka,Beckett)

10h30–11h: Coffee break

11h–12h50 Panel 1: Vagrancy, Wanderlust, and Identity

(chair: Yasna Bozhkova)

Benoît Tadié (Université Rennes 2): Tramps, Bums and Hobos, or the Wanderings of Low Modernism

Daniel Katz (University of Warwick): From “Vagabondage” to Celestial Hobos: Claude McKay, Bob Kaufman, and Dada Prodigies of Black

Louise Kane (University of Central Florida): Claude McKay’s Wanderlust and the Question of Identity

Justine Baillie (University of Greenwich): Harlem Renaissance Modernism: Migration and Folk Discourse

12h50–14h: Lunch

14h–15h20 Panel 2: Displacement and the Wanderings of the Self

(chair: Diane Drouin)

Pascal Bardet (Université Toulouse 2): A Generation Lost and Found: Displacement and Self-awareness in F. Scott Fitzgerald’s Shorter Fiction

Pauline Macadré (Université de Reims Champagne-Ardenne): « The true gospels expounded in an unknown tongue » / L’errance et le doute chez Woolf

Corentin Jégou (Sorbonne Université): The Politics of Displacement in Joyce’s Writing

15h20–15h50: Coffee break

15h50–17h40 Panel 3: Wanderings in Style

(chair: Olivier Hercend)

Amélie Ducroux (Université Lumière Lyon 2): ‘The Waste Land’, entre errance et cohérence

Adrienne Janus (Université de Tours): Modernism’s Macrocosmic Disorientations and Microcosmic Derangements

Neela Cathelain (Tufts University): “In Her, Outside of Her, Somewhere Between Them”: Knowledge, Wandering, and Style in The Last September by Elizabeth Bowen

Xavier Le Brun (Université d’Angers): I Am the Walrus: subjectivités en errance et phénoménologie dans The Years, de Virginia Woolf

17h40–18h: Concluding remarks (Yasna Bozhkova, Diane Drouin, Olivier Hercend)