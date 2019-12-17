Agenda | Évènements & colloques
The Wanderings of Modernism / Le Modernisme en errance
Journée d'études organisée dans le cadre de l'équipe VALE (EA4085),
avec le soutien de l'ED IV, de PRISMES (EA4398) et de la Société d'études modernistes (SEM).
Programme
9h: Welcome
9h15–10h30: Keynote lecture
(chair: Frédéric Regard)
Jean-Michel Rabaté (University of Pennsylvania): Errorland, ou le modernisme en errance (Joyce, Kafka,Beckett)
10h30–11h: Coffee break
11h–12h50 Panel 1: Vagrancy, Wanderlust, and Identity
(chair: Yasna Bozhkova)
Benoît Tadié (Université Rennes 2): Tramps, Bums and Hobos, or the Wanderings of Low Modernism
Daniel Katz (University of Warwick): From “Vagabondage” to Celestial Hobos: Claude McKay, Bob Kaufman, and Dada Prodigies of Black
Louise Kane (University of Central Florida): Claude McKay’s Wanderlust and the Question of Identity
Justine Baillie (University of Greenwich): Harlem Renaissance Modernism: Migration and Folk Discourse
12h50–14h: Lunch
14h–15h20 Panel 2: Displacement and the Wanderings of the Self
(chair: Diane Drouin)
Pascal Bardet (Université Toulouse 2): A Generation Lost and Found: Displacement and Self-awareness in F. Scott Fitzgerald’s Shorter Fiction
Pauline Macadré (Université de Reims Champagne-Ardenne): « The true gospels expounded in an unknown tongue » / L’errance et le doute chez Woolf
Corentin Jégou (Sorbonne Université): The Politics of Displacement in Joyce’s Writing
15h20–15h50: Coffee break
15h50–17h40 Panel 3: Wanderings in Style
(chair: Olivier Hercend)
Amélie Ducroux (Université Lumière Lyon 2): ‘The Waste Land’, entre errance et cohérence
Adrienne Janus (Université de Tours): Modernism’s Macrocosmic Disorientations and Microcosmic Derangements
Neela Cathelain (Tufts University): “In Her, Outside of Her, Somewhere Between Them”: Knowledge, Wandering, and Style in The Last September by Elizabeth Bowen
Xavier Le Brun (Université d’Angers): I Am the Walrus: subjectivités en errance et phénoménologie dans The Years, de Virginia Woolf
17h40–18h: Concluding remarks (Yasna Bozhkova, Diane Drouin, Olivier Hercend)