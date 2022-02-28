Nottingham Medieval Studies 64/2020: "Female Voices in European Medieval Literatures"
- Turnhout, Brepols, coll. "Nottingham Medieval Studies", 2022
- EAN: 9782503587493
- ISSN: 0078-2122
- Numéro : 64
- 291 pages
- Prix : 65 EUR
- Date de publication : 28 Février 2022
Table of Contents:
Preface
Gendering Voice: (Re-)constructing Female Voices in Medieval Literature — CAITLIN FLYNN and ANTONIA MURATH
Reflections on the Posthumous French and Latin Voices of Scotland’s Royal Women: Margaret Stewart (d. 1445) and Madeleine of Valois (d. 1537) — EMILY WINGFIELD
Hir Purpose by hir visage dissymuland’: Dido and Cresseid in Scottish Voice — NICOLA ROYAN
Dreaming of (Self-)Annihilation: Gendered Temporalities in Gavin Douglas’s Palyce of Honour — MARGITTA ROUSE
Silencing a Woman’s Accusation of Attempted Rape in Johannes de Alta Silva’s Dolopathos — BETTINA BILDHAUER
When Flata Speaks: Body-Horror, Voice, and the Maternal in Heinrich von Neustadt’s Apollonius — ANTONIA MURATH
Virginity, Voice, and Murder. The Motif of the Substituted Bride in Gottfried von Straßburg’s Tristan and Heinrich Kaufringer’s Die unschuldige Mörderin — LEA BRAUN
‘Minne, herre, waz ist das?’: Consequens, Courtliness,and Consent in Das Häslein — CAITLIN FLYNN
Silence, Agency, and a Woman’s Need to Speak Her Mind in Different Versions of the Gregorius Narrative — ASTRID LEMBKE
***
Reviews
https://www.brepolsonline.net/toc/nms/2020/64