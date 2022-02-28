Table of Contents:

Preface



Gendering Voice: (Re-)constructing Female Voices in Medieval Literature — CAITLIN FLYNN and ANTONIA MURATH



Reflections on the Posthumous French and Latin Voices of Scotland’s Royal Women: Margaret Stewart (d. 1445) and Madeleine of Valois (d. 1537) — EMILY WINGFIELD



Hir Purpose by hir visage dissymuland’: Dido and Cresseid in Scottish Voice — NICOLA ROYAN



Dreaming of (Self-)Annihilation: Gendered Temporalities in Gavin Douglas’s Palyce of Honour — MARGITTA ROUSE



Silencing a Woman’s Accusation of Attempted Rape in Johannes de Alta Silva’s Dolopathos — BETTINA BILDHAUER



When Flata Speaks: Body-Horror, Voice, and the Maternal in Heinrich von Neustadt’s Apollonius — ANTONIA MURATH



Virginity, Voice, and Murder. The Motif of the Substituted Bride in Gottfried von Straßburg’s Tristan and Heinrich Kaufringer’s Die unschuldige Mörderin — LEA BRAUN



‘Minne, herre, waz ist das?’: Consequens, Courtliness,and Consent in Das Häslein — CAITLIN FLYNN



Silence, Agency, and a Woman’s Need to Speak Her Mind in Different Versions of the Gregorius Narrative — ASTRID LEMBKE



***



Reviews