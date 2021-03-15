Nineteenth-Century French Studies, 49-3/4 :

"La Commune n'est pas morte..." (R. St.Clair & S. Whidden éd.)





Au glorieux 18 mars! On the 150th anniversary of the Paris Commune, this special issue brings together over thirty scholars working across a range of disciplines, whose contributions—in the form of articles and interviews—explore the breadth, reach, and ongoing relevance of the events which transpired in Paris in the spring of 1871. Commemorating an event seen by many of its contemporaneous actors as the culminating point of a decades-long collective struggle for freedom and democracy in nineteenth-century France—an event whose name, to this day, still conjures up ideals of freedom and direct democracy, as well as the conscience-shaking act of repression with which it was put down—this special issue seeks to take stock of the past and to bring some clarity to blind spots that may have heretofore remained obscured. Its guiding questions are as follows: what kind of ideas, horizons, or caveats does the Commune name for us today? Is it (still) a blank page in the book of history? The materiality of an idea or a desire—namely that of emancipatory projects, or an egalitarian, participatory politics whose experimental form, spirit, and legacy seems to stretch throughout the last century into ours? Is it, in sum, a shockwave rippling through history, or the end of the line?



SPECIAL ISSUE: “La Commune n’est pas morte…”

edited by Robert St.Clair and Seth Whidden

Robert St.Clair and Seth Whidden

Introduction



Robert St.Clair

The Commune, “Today”





FORME(S) ENFIN TROUVÉE(S)



Robert St.Clair et Seth Whidden

Départs : entretien avec Jacques Rancière



William Clare Roberts

« Une barricade, non un gouvernement » : Contrasting Views of Association in the Paris Commune

appendix: Prosper-Olivier Lissagaray, “Le programme de la Commune” (L’Action, 9 avril 1871)



Christophe Miqueu

La Commune de Paris, ou la naissance de la laïcité d’émancipation ?



Frank Ruda

How to Organize Emancipation: The Paris Commune



Kristin Ross

Polar Chaos





WAYS OF SEEING



Seth Whidden

Entretien avec Jacques Tardi



Macs Smith

Between Memory and Mobilization: The Graffiti and Street Art of the Paris Commune



Bridget Alsdorf

Vallotton, Fénéon, and the Legacy of the Commune in Fin-de-siècle France



Katie Hornstein

The Lion of Belfort, Max Ernst’s Une semaine de bonté, and the Uses of the Past



Raisa Rexer

On Seeing and Believing: The Ruins of Paris, National Identity and Experiential Photography





MEMORIES - ACTUALITIES



David A. Shafer

Collective Forgetting: Textbooks and the Paris Commune in the Early Third Republic



Quentin Deluermoz

The Commune, 1871: Present, Past, and Back Again



Laure Godineau

L’amnistie des communards. Autour du discours de Léon Gambetta, 21 juin 1880

appendix: Discours de Léon Gambetta à la Chambre des députés, 21 juin 1880



Denis Saint-Amand

1871 raisons d’y croire: logiques et imaginaire des Gilets jaunes



Ludivine Bantigny

Résonances des temps. La Commune comme « hantologie » de 1968 à aujourd’hui





ŒUVRES



Nathalie Quintane

Partage de l’insolence (usage de Vallès par les temps qui courent)



Colin Foss

The Performance of Politics During the Siege of Paris



Arnaud Bernadet

Une révolution vue d’en bas: l’épopée ordinaire du Tableau de Paris (1871)



Claire White

Back to Her Sheep: The Commune and Peasant Politics in George Sand’s Nanon



Nicholas White

Zola’s “champ limité de la réalisation”: La Débâcle and the Commune





COMMUNAL LIVES



Philippe C. Dubois

Les Marmites de la Commune: Qu’on vive à table comme sur la barricade!



Corry Cropper and Daryl Lee

Cyclisme Communard



Jean-François Dupeyron

L’œuvre scolaire de la Commune de Paris



Susan Hiner

When Fashion Stood Still: from la mode assiégée to la mode durable



Heidi Brevik-Zender

“Couragé et Libe®té”: The Commune de Paris 1871 Menswear Brand in the Age of the Gilets jaunes





INTERNATIONALISMS



Niklas Plaetzer

Decolonizing the “Universal Republic”: The Paris Commune and French Empire



Maureen DeNino

“She Smelled of Petroleum”: The Paris Commune in a German Family Magazine



J. Michelle Coghlan

Reliving the Commune: American Women Radicals and the Figure of Revolution



Cecilia Feilla

From “female bodhisattva with a she-devil face” to “female general of the anarchist party”: Biographies of Louise Michel in Early 20th-Century China



Alberto Toscano

The Tragic Festival