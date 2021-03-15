revue| Nouvelle parution
Nineteenth-Century French Studies, 49-3/4 : "La Commune n'est pas morte." (R. St.Clair & S. Whidden éd.)
"La Commune n'est pas morte..." (R. St.Clair & S. Whidden éd.)
Au glorieux 18 mars! On the 150th anniversary of the Paris Commune, this special issue brings together over thirty scholars working across a range of disciplines, whose contributions—in the form of articles and interviews—explore the breadth, reach, and ongoing relevance of the events which transpired in Paris in the spring of 1871. Commemorating an event seen by many of its contemporaneous actors as the culminating point of a decades-long collective struggle for freedom and democracy in nineteenth-century France—an event whose name, to this day, still conjures up ideals of freedom and direct democracy, as well as the conscience-shaking act of repression with which it was put down—this special issue seeks to take stock of the past and to bring some clarity to blind spots that may have heretofore remained obscured. Its guiding questions are as follows: what kind of ideas, horizons, or caveats does the Commune name for us today? Is it (still) a blank page in the book of history? The materiality of an idea or a desire—namely that of emancipatory projects, or an egalitarian, participatory politics whose experimental form, spirit, and legacy seems to stretch throughout the last century into ours? Is it, in sum, a shockwave rippling through history, or the end of the line?
SPECIAL ISSUE: “La Commune n’est pas morte…”
edited by Robert St.Clair and Seth Whidden
(in Project MUSE / click here to purchase a copy)
Robert St.Clair and Seth Whidden
Introduction
Robert St.Clair
The Commune, “Today”
FORME(S) ENFIN TROUVÉE(S)
Robert St.Clair et Seth Whidden
Départs : entretien avec Jacques Rancière
William Clare Roberts
« Une barricade, non un gouvernement » : Contrasting Views of Association in the Paris Commune
appendix: Prosper-Olivier Lissagaray, “Le programme de la Commune” (L’Action, 9 avril 1871)
Christophe Miqueu
La Commune de Paris, ou la naissance de la laïcité d’émancipation ?
Frank Ruda
How to Organize Emancipation: The Paris Commune
Kristin Ross
Polar Chaos
WAYS OF SEEING
Seth Whidden
Entretien avec Jacques Tardi
Macs Smith
Between Memory and Mobilization: The Graffiti and Street Art of the Paris Commune
Bridget Alsdorf
Vallotton, Fénéon, and the Legacy of the Commune in Fin-de-siècle France
Katie Hornstein
The Lion of Belfort, Max Ernst’s Une semaine de bonté, and the Uses of the Past
Raisa Rexer
On Seeing and Believing: The Ruins of Paris, National Identity and Experiential Photography
MEMORIES - ACTUALITIES
David A. Shafer
Collective Forgetting: Textbooks and the Paris Commune in the Early Third Republic
Quentin Deluermoz
The Commune, 1871: Present, Past, and Back Again
Laure Godineau
L’amnistie des communards. Autour du discours de Léon Gambetta, 21 juin 1880
appendix: Discours de Léon Gambetta à la Chambre des députés, 21 juin 1880
Denis Saint-Amand
1871 raisons d’y croire: logiques et imaginaire des Gilets jaunes
Ludivine Bantigny
Résonances des temps. La Commune comme « hantologie » de 1968 à aujourd’hui
ŒUVRES
Nathalie Quintane
Partage de l’insolence (usage de Vallès par les temps qui courent)
Colin Foss
The Performance of Politics During the Siege of Paris
Arnaud Bernadet
Une révolution vue d’en bas: l’épopée ordinaire du Tableau de Paris (1871)
Claire White
Back to Her Sheep: The Commune and Peasant Politics in George Sand’s Nanon
Nicholas White
Zola’s “champ limité de la réalisation”: La Débâcle and the Commune
COMMUNAL LIVES
Philippe C. Dubois
Les Marmites de la Commune: Qu’on vive à table comme sur la barricade!
Corry Cropper and Daryl Lee
Cyclisme Communard
Jean-François Dupeyron
L’œuvre scolaire de la Commune de Paris
Susan Hiner
When Fashion Stood Still: from la mode assiégée to la mode durable
Heidi Brevik-Zender
“Couragé et Libe®té”: The Commune de Paris 1871 Menswear Brand in the Age of the Gilets jaunes
INTERNATIONALISMS
Niklas Plaetzer
Decolonizing the “Universal Republic”: The Paris Commune and French Empire
Maureen DeNino
“She Smelled of Petroleum”: The Paris Commune in a German Family Magazine
J. Michelle Coghlan
Reliving the Commune: American Women Radicals and the Figure of Revolution
Cecilia Feilla
From “female bodhisattva with a she-devil face” to “female general of the anarchist party”: Biographies of Louise Michel in Early 20th-Century China
Alberto Toscano
The Tragic Festival