En ligne

Susanna Lindberg (Université de Leiden, Pays Bas) et Pieter Lemmens (Université Radboud, Nijmegen, Pays Bas) vous invitent au Colloque Memory for the Future. Thinking with Bernard Stiegler qui aura lieu en ligne le 3 et 4 Décembre 2020, de 14h00 à 19h00. Ci-dessous les informations pratiques et un bref argumentaire des deux journées.

Leiden University Center for Continental Philosophy (LCCP) and the Institute for Science in Society of the Radboud University of Nijmegen welcome all interested persons to a symposium on Bernard Stiegler's work on 3-4 December 2020.



Ce colloque est organisé sur internet et en anglais.

Pour y participer prière de s’inscrire auprès de M. Donovan Stewart: donovanstewart@protonmail.com

Programme

3 December, 2020: Stiegler’s Engagements

14:00 - 15:00

Pieter Lemmens: “Bernard Stiegler in memoriam / eulogy / tribute”

Paul Willemarck: “Necessary default and tertiary retention”

15:15 - 16:15

Dan Ross: “From the market of information to the pharmacology of the gift”

Anaïs Nony “Scenes of disruption: future's power and the technological rules of law”

16:330 - 17:30

Mischa Twitchin: “Mnemotechnics and the Discrete Voice”

Geert Lovink:

17:45 - 19:15

Judith Wambacq & Bart Buseyne: discussion with Anne Alombert (Internation), Victor Chaix (Les amis de la génération de Greta Thunberg) and Maël Montévil (Project Plaine Commune)

4 December, 2020: Thinking Through Bernard Stiegler

14:00-15:00

Jean-Luc Nancy:

Erich Hörl: “A Thinking of Suspension”

15:15-16:15

Antoinette Rouvroy:

Eric Bordeleau: “The Cosmo-Financial Pharmakon: Tending techniques for (non)scalable localities”

16:30-17:30

Jan Masschelein: “School as ‘otium of the people’: the letter… and the voice?”

Gerald Moore: “Covid-19 and the Intermittent Society”

17:45-18:45

Jean-Hugues Barthélémy: “Ontological Difference, Technological Differance and Semantic Difference. The Problem of Decentered Reconstruction of Philosophy after Deconstruction"

Georgios Tsagdis: “Negentropy after Stiegler”

18:45-19:00

Susanna Lindberg: Closing Remarks

*

Updated info on website

https://www.universiteitleiden.nl/en/events/2020/12/lccp-symposium-memory-for-the-future-thinking-with-bernard-stiegler





