"Medieval French without Borders"

40th Annual Conference of the Center for Medieval Studies, Fordham University

March 20-21, 2021

This digital conference addresses the multilingual contact zones and social, cultural and literary contexts of exchange in which French featured between the ninth and the sixteenth centuries. A second language of several empires, a tongue of invaders, and an idiom spread by merchants, sailors, artisans, and pilgrims, French was a medium of both border-construction and border-crossing. The program includes papers on the dynamic relations between French and other languages including Arabic, Castilian, Dutch, English, German, Greek, Hebrew, Irish, Italian, Latin, Norse, Occitan, and Welsh. Such relations often exceed traditional explanatory frameworks of cultural prestige and the nation. Talks are available as online videos, which can be watched at any time before the conference. The conference weekend will be dedicated to the plenary lectures and discussion of the pre-circulated videos.

Plenary Lecturers: Wolfgang Haubrichs (Universität des Saarlandes) and Teresa Shawcross (Princeton University)

Round Table Panelists: Thelma Fenster (Fordham University), Karla Mallette (University of Michigan), Anne-Hélène Miller (University of Tennessee, Knoxville), Sara Poor (Princeton University), Jocelyn Wogan-Browne (Fordham University)

Program and online registration can be found here:

https://mvstconference.ace.fordham.edu/medievalfrenchwithoutborders/conference-program/

Saturday, March 20, 2021

9:45 – 11:00 a.m. – Session 1: Welcome and Plenary I

9:45 – Welcome – Nicholas Paul, Director of the Center for Medieval Studies, Fordham University

10:00 – 11:00 a.m. – Wolfgang Haubrichs, Universität des Saarlandes

Rustica Romana Lingua and Theotisca Lingua: Early Medieval Multilingualism and Contacts between Gallo-Romance and Germanic in the Regions of the Rivers Rhine, Moselle and Meuse

Chair: Elizabeth M. Tyler, University of York

WOLFGANG HAUBRICHS’S TALK WILL BE DELIVERED AS A ZOOM WEBINAR ON SATURDAY, MARCH 20.

11:10 – 11:50 a.m. – Session 2: Concurrent Sessions

2A: FRENCH LITERATURE, FRANCE, AND THE EMPIRE

Chair: Sarah Kay, New York University

Introduction and Rationale

Sarah Kay, New York University

Participants are advised that Sarah Kay’s précis introduces the papers in this session and should be read first.

The Transmission of Medieval French Literature to German-Speaking Regions

Keith Busby, University of Wisconsin–Madison

The Presence of French in German Courtly Literature, ca. 1200

Mark Chinca, University of Cambridge

2B: GLOBAL MEDIEVAL FRENCH: LANGUAGES OF THE LOCAL AND THE UNIVERSAL

Chair: Renate Blumenfeld-Kosinski, University of Pittsburgh

Romancing Allegory: Theories of Outremer French

Uri Shachar, Ben-Gurion University

A Barnacle Goose by Any Other Name: Language and Cultural Relativism in the Livre des merveilles du monde of Sir John Mandeville

Christine Bourgeois, University of Kansas

‘Zo Gaston, traïtour’: Froissart and the Menace of Occitan

Andrew Taylor, University of Ottawa

2C: ANCIENT HISTORY IN MEDITERRANEAN CITIES AND COURTS

Chair: Susanna Barsella, Fordham University

Ernoul-Bernard’s Chronique and the Eracles in Italy: Manuscripts, Translations and Adaptations

Massimiliano Gaggero, University of Milan

‘Dize en la estoria francesa’: The Circulation of Francophone Matter of Antiquity in Medieval Castile (c. 1200-1369)

Clara Pascual-Argente, Rhodes College

12:00 – 12:40 p.m. – Session 3: Concurrent Sessions

3A: HISTORY, ROMANCE, AND AUTHORSHIP

Panel Sponsored by the Centre for Medieval Literature, a Danish Centre of Excellence

Chair: Christopher Baswell, Barnard College and Columbia University

Writing Women into History: Gaimar’s Estoire des engleis and Romance

Elizabeth Tyler, University of York

The Rise of French Prose and the Forces of Anonymity

Lars Boje Mortensen, University of Southern Denmark

Fictitious Communities and Textual Transmission: The Case of Pseudonymity in Arthurian Prose Romances

Nicola Morato, University of Liège

3B: MEDIEVAL FRENCH OUT OF PLACE?

Chair: Ardis Butterfield, Yale University

Sounding the Cult of St. Nicholas: The Meeting of French and Latin in Hagiographic Song

Mary Channen Caldwell, University of Pennsylvania

Translating the Bisclavret: the Strengleikar and King Hákon Hákonarson’s Francophile Court

Sean Spillane, Fordham University

French in the Crown of Aragon: Code-Switching in Guillem de Torroella’s La Faula

Ana Pairet, Rutgers University – New Brunswick

3C: FRENCH AND THE MULTILINGUAL LITERARY CULTURE OF MEDIEVAL FLANDERS

Chair: Jane Gilbert, University College London

The Multilingual Literary Culture of Medieval Flanders: An Introduction

Bart Besamusca, Utrecht University

French Manuscripts in Mono- and Multilingual Social Contexts in Thirteenth-Century Flanders

Lisa Demets, Utrecht University

In or Of? Towards a Literary History of French and Flanders in the Thirteenth Century

David Murray, Utrecht University

1:00 – 1:40 p.m. – Session 4: Concurrent Sessions

4A: BREAKING NEW INTELLECTUAL GROUND IN HOSPITALLER CYPRUS

Chair: George E. Demacopoulos, Fordham University

‘De plusors et diverses choses‘: The Livre Saterian and the Francophone Cultures of Crusader Cyprus

Laura K. Morreale, Independent Scholar

Rhetorical invention in Outremer: Chantilly, Musée Condé 433

Julian Yolles, University of Southern Denmark



4B: FRENCH STORIES IN IRISH? THE CASE OF THE COLLOQUY OF THE ANCIENTS

Chair: Thomas O’Donnell, Fordham University

In Dialogue with Normans: The Norman Presence in Ireland and Cultural Change

Máire Ní Mhaonaigh, University of Cambridge

Participants are advised that Máire Ní Mhaonaigh’s paper introduces the other papers in this session and should be viewed first.

St. Patrick’s Purgatory & Acallam na Senórach

Anne Connon, Ohio Dominican University

Outsiders in Acallam na Senórach and the Positing of French Literary Influence on the Text

Geraldine Parsons, University of Glasgow

4C: MAKING AND CROSSING BORDERS

Chair: Felisa Baynes-Ross, Yale University

Texts without Borders: Interpolation in Medieval Francophone Histories of England

Hannah Weaver, Columbia University

Denis Piramus’s La Vie Seint Edmund: Translating Cultural Identities in the Anglo-Norman World

Gabriela Faundez-Rojas, University of Miami

Transnational Romance: The Romans antiques in the Later Middle Ages

Venetia Bridges, Durham University



Sunday, March 21, 2021

10:00 – 11:00 a.m. – Session 5: Plenary II

Teresa Shawcross, Princeton University

From Liutprand of Cremona to Robert de Clari: Wonder and the Translation of Knowledge Before and After the Crusader Conquest of Constantinople

Chair: Marisa Galvez, Stanford University

TERESA SHAWCROSS’S TALK WILL BE DELIVERED AS A ZOOM WEBINAR ON SUNDAY, MARCH 21.

11:10 – 11:50 a.m. – Session 6: Concurrent Sessions

6A: FRENCH IN THE WORLD OF MEDIEVAL HEBREW

Chair: Magda Teter, Fordham University

Our Language and the Others: Old French Glosses in Berechiah Ha-Nakdan’s Uncle and Nephew and Commentary on the Book of Job

Ruth Nisse, Wesleyan University

Mixed Metaphors, Mixed Forms: Across Medieval Hebrew and French Prosimetra

Isabelle Levy, Columbia University

Stories without Borders: French-to-Hebrew Literary Translation in Late Medieval Europe

Caroline Gruenbaum, University of Florida

6B: CODICOLOGY IN CONTACT

Chair: Brigitte Bedos-Rezak, New York University

French Literary Manuscripts in England, 1100-1500: A Quantitative Approach

Krista A. Murchison, Leiden University

Looking French: A Comparative Codicology of Manuscripts in Multilingual Flanders

Jenneka Janzen, Utrecht University

Vernacular Multilingualism: The Use of French in Medieval Dutch Literature

Jelmar Hugen, Utrecht University

12:00 – 12:40 p.m. – Session 7: Concurrent Sessions

7A: A VERNACULAR FOR LEARNING

Chair: Hal Momma, New York University

Encyclopaedic French as a Multilingual Contact Zone

Luke Sunderland, Durham University

Through the Vernacular to the Truth: Jewish Apologetic and Dialogic Register in the French Livre of Moses ben Abraham (1244)

Maria Teresa Rachetta, King’s College London

‘Mes cest romanz a laie gent / Assez suffit plenerement’: Computus Texts and the Languages of Knowledge in 13th-century England

Edward Mills, University of Exeter

7B: BORDERS IN EARLY MODERN FRENCH? FRANCE, FLANDERS, AND THE LOW COUNTRIES

Chair: Francesca Canadé Sautman, Hunter College and the Graduate Center, CUNY

‘En translacion de langage francoiz‘ : French Targets in the Burgundian Translation Zone

Dirk Schoenaers, Leiden University

Francophone or Francophobe? Ambivalent Attitudes Towards French in the Sixteenth-Century Low Countries

Alisa van de Haar, Leiden University

How France Stole French from the Habsburgs: The Valois and Habsburg Dukes of Burgundy and the Elevation of the French Language, 14th-16th Centuries

Paul Cohen, University of Toronto

1:00 – 2:00 p.m. – Session 8: Concluding Roundtable

Chair: Thelma Fenster, Fordham University



Karla Mallette, University of Michigan

Anne-Hélène Miller, University of Tennessee, Knoxville

Sara Poor, Princeton University

Jocelyn Wogan-Browne, Fordham University