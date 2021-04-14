Situated Writing as Theory and Method

The Untimely Academic Novella

Mona Livholts

This creative and original book develops a framework for situated writing as theory and method, and presents a trilogy of untimely academic novellas as exemplars of the uses of situated writing.

It is an inter- and trans-disciplinary book in which a diversity of forms are used to create a set of interwoven novellas, inspired by poststructuralist and postcolonial feminist theory and literary fiction, along with narrative life writing genres such as diaries and letters, memory work, poetic writing, and photography. The book makes use of a politics of location, situated knowledges, diffraction, and intersectionality theories to promote situated writing as a theory and method for exploring the complexity of social life through gender, whiteness, class, and spatial location.

It addresses writing as an inter- and trans-disciplinary form of scholarship in its own right, with emancipatory potential, emphasising the role of writing in shaping creative, critical, and reflexive approaches to research, education, and professional practice. It is useful for researchers, teachers, postgraduate and PhD students in feminist and intersectionality studies, narrative studies, and pursuing interdisciplinary approaches across the humanities, social sciences, design, and the arts to inspire a theory and method for situated writing.

Table of Contents:

Part I: Situated Writing as Theory and Method; 1. The Whys and Hows of Situated Writing as Theory and Method; 2. Narrative Life Writing Within and Across Mutable Genres; Part II: A Trilogy of Untimely Academic Novellas; 3. 'The Professor’s Chair'; 4. 'The Snow Angel and Other Imprints'; 5. 'Writing Water'; 6. Open Questions and Concerns to Guide Your Own Situated Writing