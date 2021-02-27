En ligne, via Zoom

L'éthique du 'care': une conversation virtuelle avec Fabienne Brugère (Paris 8)

8 avril 2021, 2-3:30PM (heure de l'Est)

“The Ethics of Care” is a virtual conversation with Fabienne Brugère (Paris 8), author of L'éthique du care (PUF, 2011), or Care Ethics: The Introduction of Care as Political Category (Peeters, 2019), with respondents Léonore Brassard (Université de Montréal) and Joel Michael Reynolds (Georgetown University). The discussion with Brugère will interrogate the social and political invisibility of caring in our societies, exploring the theoretical and practical tools to develop a relational approach where care is central to interactions with the human and non-human worlds.

The event is scheduled on Thursday, April 8, 2-3:30 Eastern time. The event will be in English.

Please register here to receive the Zoom link: https://forms.gle/6SJYQhyjHschhkqR9.