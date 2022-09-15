Adresse : Maison Européenne des Sciences de l’Homme et de la Société, Espace Baïetto, 2 rue des canonniers, Lille

Nouvelles traductions et réceptions indirectes de la Grèce ancienne (Textes et images, 1300-1560)

Journées d'étude

organisées par Catherine Gaullier-Bougassas (Université de Lille, ALITHILA, ERC AGRELITA)

PROGRAMME

Jeudi 15 septembre

9h45 Accueil

10h Introduction, Catherine Gaullier-Bougassas (Université de Lille, ERC AGRELITA)

Session 1 : Histoires grecques et troyennes (XIV-XVe siècles)

10h15-10h45 Keith Busby (Université du Wisconsin), « La guerre de Troie vue par un moine irlandais : Jofroi de Waterford »

10h45-11h15 Rosa Rodriguez Porto (Université de Saint-Jacques-de-Compostelle), « The representation of the Greek past in the Levant beyond the illustrated copies of the Histoire ancienne jusqu’à César »

11h15-11h30 Discussion

11h30-11h45 Pause

11h45-12h15 Anne D. Hedeman (Université du Kansas), « La traduction visuelle de la Grèce antique pour Jean, duc de Berry »

12h15-12h30 Discussion

Session 2 : Philosophie et traduction

15h-15h30 Konan Carle (Université de Nantes), « La représentation des systèmes politiques grecs dans la traduction des œuvres d’Aristote par Nicole Oresme »

15h30-16h Michèle Goyens (Université KU Leuven), « La réception d’Aristote à Paris : le cas des “Problemata” pseudo-aristotéliciens traduits par Evrart de Conty (ca. 1380) »

16h-16h20 Discussion

16h20-16h30 Pause

16h30-17h Clara Pascual-Argente (Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès), « Les Sumas de historia troyana, un modèle structurel pour le Recueil des histoires de Troyes de Raoul Lefèvre ? »

17h-17h30 Discussion

Vendredi 16 septembre

Session 3 : Humanismes (XVe-XVIe siècles)

9h-9h30 Marianne Pade (Université d’Aarhus, Danemark), « The Athens of Claude de Seyssel »

9h30-10h Han Lamers (Université d’Oslo), « The Indirect Receptions of Herodotus: The Case of Queen Tomyris’ Revenge on Cyrus the Great (Hist. 1.214) »

10h-10h30 Discussion

10h30-10h45 Pause

10h45-11h15 Cecilia Sideri (Université de Vérone), « Xenophon’s Cyropaedia translated by Jacopo Bracciolini : the Context of Production, the Dedicatee(s), the Manuscript and Printed Tradition »

11h15-11h45 Paul-Victor Desarbres (Université Paris-Sorbonne), « La Cyropédie de François Demoulins de Rochefort »

11h45-12h15 : Discussion

Session 4 : Mythes grecs : traductions et éditions illustrées (fin XVe-XVIe siècles)

14h15-14h45 Ilaria Andreoli (INHA), « Fabulae artificialiter pictae. Les éditions illustrées des Métamorphoses dans la culture européenne de la première modernité »

14h45-15h15 Sandra Provini (Université de Rouen-Normandie), « Réception et métamorphoses des héroïnes grecques dans les Contrepistres d’Ovide de Michel d’Amboise (1541) »

15h15-15h45 Discussion et clôture

The ERC AGRELITA team is delighted to present the program of the workshops "New Translations and indirect Reception of Ancient Greece (Texts and Images, 1300-1560)"!

The AGRELITA project ERC n° 101018777 was launched on October 1st 2021. It is a 5-year project (2021-2026) financed on an ERC Advanced Grant 2020 through the European Union’s Research and Innovation Programme Horizon 2020.

ERC AGRELITA : The Reception of Ancient Greece in Premodern French Literature and Illustrations of Manuscripts and Printed Books (1320-1550) : how invented memories shaped the identity of European communities.

Check out our upcoming conferences on the Academic Blog of the project : https://agrelita.hypotheses.org/