Cultural Theory and Popular Culture

An Introduction

John Storey

ISBN 9780367820602

Routledge

£36.99

310 Pages

PRESENTATION

In this ninth edition of his award-winning introduction, John Storey presents a clear and critical survey of competing theories of, and various approaches to, popular culture. Its breadth and theoretical unity, exemplified through popular culture, means that it can be flexibly and relevantly applied across a number of disciplines.

Retaining the accessible approach of previous editions and using appropriate examples from the texts and practices of popular culture, this new edition remains a key introduction to the area.

New to this edition:

updated throughout with contemporary examples of popular culture

revised and expanded sections on Richard Hoggart and Utopian Marxism

brand new discussions on Black Lives Matter and intersectionality

updated student resources at www.routledge.com/cw/storey

This new edition remains essential reading for undergraduate and postgraduate students of cultural studies, media studies, communication studies, the sociology of culture, popular culture and other related subjects.

