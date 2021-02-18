World-Forming and Contemporary Art

Jessica Holtaway

ISBN 9780367628390

128 Pages

£44.99

Routledge

PRESENTATION

This book explores how contemporary art can alter the ways in which we visualise and conceptualise the world and the social relations that shape it. Drawing from the writings of philosopher Jean-Luc Nancy, it spotlights the concept of ‘world-forming’ and the political significance of art-making and viewing.

The central theme of ‘world-forming’ focuses attention on the processes of globalisation. The book explores how artists can facilitate shared creative spaces within and beyond the apparatuses of global capitalism. The book traces a philosophical progression from ontology to the political through a series of participatory practices. It forwards Jean-Luc Nancy’s idea of ‘world-forming’ in order to show how contemporary art sustains critical and creative engagement with social practices. The overall objective of the book is to show, through participatory practices, how contemporary art can facilitate social change.

The book will be of interest to scholars working in art history, contemporary art, philosophy and politics.

Table of contents & Author biography...