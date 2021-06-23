Musée national d'art moderne – Centre Pompidou, Paris.

Eroticism, Poetic Concretism, and Visuality (1960-1970)

An International Symposium organized by

Maria Elena Minuto (Université de Liège; KU Leuven)

and Mica Gherghescu (Bibliothèque Kandinsky – Centre Pompidou)

Musée national d’art moderne – Centre Pompidou

September 17, 2021, 10:00 am – 6:30 pm (Centre Pompidou, Petite Salle, Forum - 1)

September 18, 2021, 10:00 am – 6:30 pm (Bibliothèque Kandinsky)

Conference language: French and English

Open to the public. The Symposium is dedicated to the Professor Emeritus Klaus Peter Dencker and it will be also accessible online.

Connection link will be made available prior to the conference dates on the website https://carnetbk.hypotheses.org/3308

‘The erotic imaginary and the relation between body, gender and text nourished the daring experiences of neo-avant-garde visual poetics in the 1960s and 1970s by establishing themselves at the core of “verbi-voco-visual explorations” (McLuhan, 1967). Without losing sight of the vast cultural heritage and references of historical avant-gardes as well as of Beat Poetry, Fluxus and Situationist visual-erotic production, the symposium aims at reconstructing and assessing the impact of erotic desire on Concrete and Visual Poetry through a rich corpus of literary works, magazines, and ephemera starting with the Bibliothèque Kandinsky – Centre Pompidou collections and expanding the reflection to other relevant examples of post-war experimental poetry (e.g., S. M. Martini, Il libro dei segni d´amore, 1979; A. Spatola, La vergine di Norimberga, 1978; G. Rühm, Erotic scale studies, 1966; J. Blaine and J. F. Bory, “L´érotisme dans la poésie matérielle,” Approches no. 2, 1966; K. La Rocca, Non commettere sorpassi impuri, 1964-65; D. Pignatari, Organismo, 1960). In addition to keynote lectures and academic presentations, the conference will host poetry readings and performances in order to prompt an interdisciplinary and international debate on the issues, and to examine a unique body of works that illuminate the far-reaching conceptual and poetic implications of neo-avant-garde verbo-visual eroticism.’

PROGRAMME

September 17, 2021, 10:00 am – 6:30 pm (Centre Pompidou, Petite Salle, Forum - 1)

10:00 WELCOME

Bernard Blistène | Director, Musée national d’art moderne – Centre Pompidou

10:15 INTRODUCTION

Maria Elena Minuto | ULiège; KU Leuven

« Les choses du désir sollicitent l’œil » : Verbovisual Eroticism in Neo-Avant-Garde Experimental Poetry Magazines

Mica Gherghescu | Bibliothèque Kandinsky, Musée national d’art moderne – Centre Pompidou

Poetry against Form

CORPORAL AND INTERMEDIAL POETRY

Chair: Johan Pas | Royal Academy of Fine Arts, Antwerp

10:45 Film Screening of starfighter (1970) by Klaus Peter Dencker and Keynote speech by Margit Rosen | ZKM, Center for Art and Media, Karlsruhe; Danube University, Krems

On Klaus Peter Dencker

11:15 Karen Di Franco | Chelsea College of Arts (UAL); University of Reading & Tate Britain, London

Concrete Erotics: Carolee Schneemann’s Parts of a Body House Book

11:45 Caroline Lillian Schopp | Universität Wien

Extimate Eroticism: On Excretion in Dieter Roth’s Material Poetics

12:15 Discussion

12:45 Break

TRANSGRESSIVE POETICS OF BODY, SOUND, AND PERFORMANCE

Chair: Annalisa Rimmaudo | Musée national d’art moderne – Centre Pompidou

14:00 Keynote speech by Giuliana Pieri | Royal Holloway University of London

Eros, Body, and Female Agency in the Work of Ketty La Rocca

14:30 Eva Fabbris | Fondazione Prada, Milano and Pietro Rigolo | Getty Research Institute, Los Angeles

“Attraverso la parola, il corpo gode” (Through the Word, the Body Achieves Pleasure): The Eroticism of Sound and Visual Poetry according to Peppe Morra

15:00 Francesca Gallo | Università degli Studi “La Sapienza” di Roma

Séduction et ironie dans l’œuvre de Lucia Marcucci

15:30 Break

16:00 Chiara Agradi | Paris 1 Panthéon Sorbonne; École du Louvre, Paris

Photographie Polaroid et “nouvelle écriture à mesure de femme” dans la pratique artistique de Anna Oberto

16:30 Francesca Valentini | Universität zu Köln (a.r.t.e.s. Graduate School for the Humanities)

Desire, Visuality, and Sonority in the work of Giulia Niccolai and Patrizia Vicinelli

17:00 Discussion

17h:0 Artist lectures by Jean-François Bory and Alain Arias-Misson (A Brief Interpolation of the Erotic Signifier). Respondent: Jan De Vree, M HKA Museum, Antwerp

18:30 Conclusions

September 18, 2021, 10:00 am – 6:30 pm (Bibliothèque Kandinsky)

THE VERBOVISUAL APPEAL OF POETRY

Chair: Cristina De Simone | Université de Caen

10:00 Keynote speech by Mary Ann Caws | The Graduate Center, New York

Reading into the Concrete

10:30 Keynote speech by Livio Belloï | ULiège/FNRS/UR Traverses/CIPA and Michel Delville | ULiège/UR Traverses/CIPA

Les dessous de Mallock. Stratégies de l'effeuillage textuel dans l'œuvre de Tom Phillips

11:00 Anne Foucault | Université Paris Nanterre

Nouvelles voies érotiques: corps, voix et picto-poésie dans le dernier groupe surréaliste (1965-1969)

11:30 Christoph Benjamin Schulz | University of Applied Sciences, Düsseldorf

Homodelight & Phallicandy. Love and Same-Sex-Desire in Ferdinand Kriwet’s Visual Poetry

12:00 Discussion

12:30 Break

13:30 Sandra Guerreiro Dias | Universidade de Coimbra

Poetic Performance and Erotic Corporeality in Salette Tavares

14:00 Amir Brito Cadôr | Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais

Written Body: Brazilian Concrete Poetry in the 60s and 80s

14:30 Adrien D. Casimiro | Université d'Artois

L’éros concrétiste brésilien ou le dépassement d'une aporie

15:00 Discussion

15:30 Break

16:00 Artist lectures by Gianfranco Baruchello (Le désir, les rêves, les images: les langages du corps pensant), Lamberto Pignotti (La super arma fra parole e immagini) and Julien Blaine (L’écriture originaire). Respondent: Giorgio Zanchetti | Università degli Studi di Milano

17:30 Collective reading activated and animated by Benjamin Thorel (After 8 Books, Paris) together with the participants

18:30 Discussion and Conclusions

*

Scientific Partnerships: Université de Liège, Belgium – Department of Modern Languages and Department of Historical Sciences; KU Leuven, Belgium – Departement of French, Italian and Spanish Literature.

In collaboration with: the Centre Interdisciplinaire de Poétique Appliquée (CIPA, ULiège); the Service d'histoire de l'art de l'époque contemporaine (SHAÉC, ULiège); the UR Traverses (ULiège).

*

Scientific Committee

Julie Bawin (Université de Liège)

Bernard Blistène (Musée national d’art moderne – Centre Pompidou)

Vincent Broqua (Université Paris 8)

Michel Delville (Université de Liège)

Mica Gherghescu (Bibliothèque Kandinsky, Musée national d’art moderne – Centre Pompidou)

Maria Elena Minuto (Université de Liège; KU Leuven)

Anne Reverseau (Université Catholique de Louvain)

Bart Van den Bossche (KU Leuven)

Giorgio Zanchetti (Università degli Studi di Milano).