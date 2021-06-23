Agenda | Évènements & colloques
Eroticism, Poetic Concretism, and Visuality 1960-1970 (Musée national d’art moderne, Paris)
Eroticism, Poetic Concretism, and Visuality (1960-1970)
An International Symposium organized by
Maria Elena Minuto (Université de Liège; KU Leuven)
and Mica Gherghescu (Bibliothèque Kandinsky – Centre Pompidou)
Musée national d’art moderne – Centre Pompidou
September 17, 2021, 10:00 am – 6:30 pm (Centre Pompidou, Petite Salle, Forum - 1)
September 18, 2021, 10:00 am – 6:30 pm (Bibliothèque Kandinsky)
Conference language: French and English
Open to the public. The Symposium is dedicated to the Professor Emeritus Klaus Peter Dencker and it will be also accessible online.
Connection link will be made available prior to the conference dates on the website https://carnetbk.hypotheses.org/3308
‘The erotic imaginary and the relation between body, gender and text nourished the daring experiences of neo-avant-garde visual poetics in the 1960s and 1970s by establishing themselves at the core of “verbi-voco-visual explorations” (McLuhan, 1967). Without losing sight of the vast cultural heritage and references of historical avant-gardes as well as of Beat Poetry, Fluxus and Situationist visual-erotic production, the symposium aims at reconstructing and assessing the impact of erotic desire on Concrete and Visual Poetry through a rich corpus of literary works, magazines, and ephemera starting with the Bibliothèque Kandinsky – Centre Pompidou collections and expanding the reflection to other relevant examples of post-war experimental poetry (e.g., S. M. Martini, Il libro dei segni d´amore, 1979; A. Spatola, La vergine di Norimberga, 1978; G. Rühm, Erotic scale studies, 1966; J. Blaine and J. F. Bory, “L´érotisme dans la poésie matérielle,” Approches no. 2, 1966; K. La Rocca, Non commettere sorpassi impuri, 1964-65; D. Pignatari, Organismo, 1960). In addition to keynote lectures and academic presentations, the conference will host poetry readings and performances in order to prompt an interdisciplinary and international debate on the issues, and to examine a unique body of works that illuminate the far-reaching conceptual and poetic implications of neo-avant-garde verbo-visual eroticism.’
PROGRAMME
September 17, 2021, 10:00 am – 6:30 pm (Centre Pompidou, Petite Salle, Forum - 1)
10:00 WELCOME
Bernard Blistène | Director, Musée national d’art moderne – Centre Pompidou
10:15 INTRODUCTION
Maria Elena Minuto | ULiège; KU Leuven
« Les choses du désir sollicitent l’œil » : Verbovisual Eroticism in Neo-Avant-Garde Experimental Poetry Magazines
Mica Gherghescu | Bibliothèque Kandinsky, Musée national d’art moderne – Centre Pompidou
Poetry against Form
CORPORAL AND INTERMEDIAL POETRY
Chair: Johan Pas | Royal Academy of Fine Arts, Antwerp
10:45 Film Screening of starfighter (1970) by Klaus Peter Dencker and Keynote speech by Margit Rosen | ZKM, Center for Art and Media, Karlsruhe; Danube University, Krems
On Klaus Peter Dencker
11:15 Karen Di Franco | Chelsea College of Arts (UAL); University of Reading & Tate Britain, London
Concrete Erotics: Carolee Schneemann’s Parts of a Body House Book
11:45 Caroline Lillian Schopp | Universität Wien
Extimate Eroticism: On Excretion in Dieter Roth’s Material Poetics
12:15 Discussion
12:45 Break
TRANSGRESSIVE POETICS OF BODY, SOUND, AND PERFORMANCE
Chair: Annalisa Rimmaudo | Musée national d’art moderne – Centre Pompidou
14:00 Keynote speech by Giuliana Pieri | Royal Holloway University of London
Eros, Body, and Female Agency in the Work of Ketty La Rocca
14:30 Eva Fabbris | Fondazione Prada, Milano and Pietro Rigolo | Getty Research Institute, Los Angeles
“Attraverso la parola, il corpo gode” (Through the Word, the Body Achieves Pleasure): The Eroticism of Sound and Visual Poetry according to Peppe Morra
15:00 Francesca Gallo | Università degli Studi “La Sapienza” di Roma
Séduction et ironie dans l’œuvre de Lucia Marcucci
15:30 Break
16:00 Chiara Agradi | Paris 1 Panthéon Sorbonne; École du Louvre, Paris
Photographie Polaroid et “nouvelle écriture à mesure de femme” dans la pratique artistique de Anna Oberto
16:30 Francesca Valentini | Universität zu Köln (a.r.t.e.s. Graduate School for the Humanities)
Desire, Visuality, and Sonority in the work of Giulia Niccolai and Patrizia Vicinelli
17:00 Discussion
17h:0 Artist lectures by Jean-François Bory and Alain Arias-Misson (A Brief Interpolation of the Erotic Signifier). Respondent: Jan De Vree, M HKA Museum, Antwerp
18:30 Conclusions
September 18, 2021, 10:00 am – 6:30 pm (Bibliothèque Kandinsky)
THE VERBOVISUAL APPEAL OF POETRY
Chair: Cristina De Simone | Université de Caen
10:00 Keynote speech by Mary Ann Caws | The Graduate Center, New York
Reading into the Concrete
10:30 Keynote speech by Livio Belloï | ULiège/FNRS/UR Traverses/CIPA and Michel Delville | ULiège/UR Traverses/CIPA
Les dessous de Mallock. Stratégies de l'effeuillage textuel dans l'œuvre de Tom Phillips
11:00 Anne Foucault | Université Paris Nanterre
Nouvelles voies érotiques: corps, voix et picto-poésie dans le dernier groupe surréaliste (1965-1969)
11:30 Christoph Benjamin Schulz | University of Applied Sciences, Düsseldorf
Homodelight & Phallicandy. Love and Same-Sex-Desire in Ferdinand Kriwet’s Visual Poetry
12:00 Discussion
12:30 Break
13:30 Sandra Guerreiro Dias | Universidade de Coimbra
Poetic Performance and Erotic Corporeality in Salette Tavares
14:00 Amir Brito Cadôr | Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais
Written Body: Brazilian Concrete Poetry in the 60s and 80s
14:30 Adrien D. Casimiro | Université d'Artois
L’éros concrétiste brésilien ou le dépassement d'une aporie
15:00 Discussion
15:30 Break
16:00 Artist lectures by Gianfranco Baruchello (Le désir, les rêves, les images: les langages du corps pensant), Lamberto Pignotti (La super arma fra parole e immagini) and Julien Blaine (L’écriture originaire). Respondent: Giorgio Zanchetti | Università degli Studi di Milano
17:30 Collective reading activated and animated by Benjamin Thorel (After 8 Books, Paris) together with the participants
18:30 Discussion and Conclusions
*
Eroticism, Poetic Concretism, and Visuality (1960-1970)
Host Institution: Musée national d’art moderne – Centre Pompidou, Paris. September 17-18, 2021.
Conference language: French and English.
Scientific Partnerships: Université de Liège, Belgium – Department of Modern Languages and Department of Historical Sciences; KU Leuven, Belgium – Departement of French, Italian and Spanish Literature.
In collaboration with: the Centre Interdisciplinaire de Poétique Appliquée (CIPA, ULiège); the Service d'histoire de l'art de l'époque contemporaine (SHAÉC, ULiège); the UR Traverses (ULiège).
*
Scientific Committee
Julie Bawin (Université de Liège)
Bernard Blistène (Musée national d’art moderne – Centre Pompidou)
Vincent Broqua (Université Paris 8)
Michel Delville (Université de Liège)
Mica Gherghescu (Bibliothèque Kandinsky, Musée national d’art moderne – Centre Pompidou)
Maria Elena Minuto (Université de Liège; KU Leuven)
Anne Reverseau (Université Catholique de Louvain)
Bart Van den Bossche (KU Leuven)
Giorgio Zanchetti (Università degli Studi di Milano).