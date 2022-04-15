Images. Past and Present (on line)
Information publiée le 15 Avril 2022 par Université de Lausanne (source : Pallavi Joshi)
Le 23 Avril 2022
En Ligne : https://asmcf.org/news/933/
ASMCF-SSFH Annual Postgraduate Study Day
Images: Past & Present
which will be hosted online on 23 April 2022 by
Pallavi Joshi (University of Warwick, ASMCF), Sophie Dubillot (Open University, ASMCF), Daniel Baker (Cardiff, SSFH).
Registrations Open : https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1bxK7fmqFQxupp2vlQCrYzznq8iBycLcQWcNWRpshXY8/edit