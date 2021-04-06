Agenda | Évènements & colloques
Il Pietrisco Poetry - Rencontre avec Maurizio Cucchi (en ligne)
Information publiée le 6 avril 2021 par Aurelien Maignant (source : Il Pietrisco Blog)
Le 9 avril 2021
Online Zoom
Il Pietrisco Poetry
Rencontre avec Maurizio Cucchi
9 April 2021, 9pm Italian time
Alberto Bertoni
in dialogue with poet Maurizio Cucchi
The poet will be reading from a selection of his works.
Il Pietrisco Zoom ID: 218 259 1759.
Email either poetry@pietrisco.net to receive the password to access the event.