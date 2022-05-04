

'Juliet on Film 1916-1996' will be the inaugural series on 'Shakespeare on Film' that opens Il Pietrisco Cinema section on 19th May 2022, 7pm GMT



with



Dr Anthony Quinn

'Juliet on Film 1916-1996. An Introduction'



Chaired by Dr Rossella M. Riccobono





Abstract:

Between 1936 and 1996, there were four major film versions of Romeo and Juliet. George Cukor’s 1936 Hollywood production, with Norma Shearer, was the first ‘talkie’ version. Renato Castellani’s Anglo Italian neo-realist 1954 adaptation featured an untried Susan Shentall. Franco Zeffirelli’s sweeping 1968 production with Olivia Hussey was a worldwide success and is still revered by many as being the authoritative film experience of the play. Baz Luhrmann’s1996 version with Claire Danes was initially decried as an affront to Shakespeare and the director accused of sacrificing text for stylised content. These films have formed how we think of Juliet today.

This talk will offer a summary examination of these films but will also serve as an introduction to four further talks that will offer a comprehensive study of each individual version and how, collectively, they have influenced how we evaluate the role of Juliet in Shakespeare’s canon and on film.







