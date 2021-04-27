Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC), Barcelona, Spain

Journée d'études : "Global Literary Studies : Key Concepts International Symposium"

20-21 mai 2021

PRÉSENTATION

Même si les études littéraires mondiales ne sont pas encore considérées comme un domaine institutionnalisé, on observe un intérêt croissant et considérable pour les questions faisant intervenir une perspective mondiale d’étude dans les différentes disciplines des études littéraires et des sciences humaines. Cela a poussé les critiques littéraires et les historiens culturels à trouver de nouveaux concepts, de nouvelles méthodologies et à être confrontés à des défis majeurs concernant la conceptualisation de leur objet d’étude au niveau mondial ainsi que l’adoption d’une approche mondiale critique. Dans ce contexte, ce symposium international répond à une double demande : d’une part, il traite de ces notions (mondial, mondialisation, monde, cosmopolite) d’un point de vue historique tout en réalisant une intervention approfondie à la pointe du progrès. D’autre part, il propose différentes études de cas qui aident à développer davantage la perspective mondiale en la divisant en quatre voies de recherche principales : flux de traduction mondiaux, romans mondiaux, environnements littéraires mondiaux et cinéma mondial.

Par le biais des éléments susmentionnés, cette conférence vise à mieux comprendre ce qui suit : 1) le développement de nouvelles conceptions d’espace dans les études littéraires mondiales ; 2) les nouvelles façons d’intégrer les niveaux et échelles imprévus qui nous aident à combiner les caractéristiques locales, nationales, régionales et continentales, ainsi qu’une portée mondiale ; 3) les nouvelles relations ou les relations inconnues qui émergent, ainsi que le rôle de la connexion et son inégalité ; 4) l’historicisation et la périodisation des théories, des approches et des méthodologies des études littéraires mondiales et 5) les agents qui participent à la circulation de produits littéraires et cinématographiques, ainsi qu’aux processus de transformation culturelle, puis les sujets mondiaux qui sont présentés dans la littérature et dans les films. À cet égard, nous prenons également en considération une perspective de genre et différentes formes de médiation culturelle.

Le symposium rassemble des intellectuels du monde entier ayant une expertise dans plusieurs domaines de recherche (sociologie de la littérature, études des romans, narratologie, échanges culturels, études de traduction, écocritique, sciences humaines numériques, cinéma mondial et études du genre) afin d’avoir un impact sur les études littéraires mondiales, actuelles et futures, d’un point de vue interdisciplinaire. La conférence incorporera ces domaines de recherche et ces préoccupations au moyen de concepts d’espace, d’échelle, de connexion, de temps et de pouvoir. Nous sommes conscients que tous ces concepts adoptent une double approche, à la fois poétique et sociologique, qui fait partie des caractéristiques spécifiques des études littéraires mondiales. De plus, nous considérons également comme spécifique à ce domaine l’objectif de trouver de nouvelles méthodologies de recherches littéraires mondiales qui, dans de nombreux cas, sont à la fois qualitatives et quantitatives.

English:

While the very existence of Global Literary Studies as an institutionalized field is not yet evident, the growing interest to engage with questions that involve a global perspective of study in the various established disciplines in literary studies and the humanities is overwhelming. This impulse has led literary critics and cultural historians to find new concepts, new methodologies and to face serious challenges both concerning the conceptualization of their object of study as global and the adoption of a global critical approach. Within this framework, this international symposium responds to a double demand: on the one hand, it discusses these notions (global, globalization, world, cosmopolitan) within an historical perspective, providing a thorough intervention in the state of the art. On the other hand, it proposes different case studies that help develop further the global perspective in four key research avenues: global translation flows, the global novel, global literary environments, and global cinema.

Through the aforementioned lines, this conference aims at a better understanding of: 1) the development of new conceptions of space in global literary studies; 2) the novel ways to integrate unforeseen layers and scales that allow us to combine local, national, regional and continental features, and a global reach; 3) the new or unknown relations that emerge, as well as the role of connectivity and its unevenness; 4) the historicization and periodization of theories, approaches and methodologies in global literary studies; and 5) agents participating in the circulation of literary and cinematic products, as well as in cultural transformation processes, and global subjects that are being modelled in literature and film. In that respect, we also consider a gender perspective and different forms of cultural mediation.

The symposium gathers international scholars with expertise in various areas of research (sociology of literature, novel studies, narratology, cultural transfer, translation studies, ecocriticism, digital humanities, global cinema, and gender studies) to reflect on the current and future paths of global literary studies from an interdisciplinary perspective. The conference will structure these areas of research and concerns through the concepts of space, scale, connectivity, time, and agency. We understand that all these concepts have a twofold approach, poetic and sociological, that we assume as specific features of Global Literary Studies. At the same time, we also understand as specific of the field the purpose of finding new methodologies for global literary research that, in many cases, are both qualitative and quantitative.

PROGRAM

THURSDAY, MAY 20

Opening Address

14:00 - 14:30

Diana Roig-Sanz (IN3-Universitat Oberta de Catalunya, and ICREA) and Neus Rotger (Universitat Oberta de Catalunya)

Global Literary Studies Through Concepts

Workshop: Scale

14:30 - 16:00

Debjani Ganguly (University of Virginia) – The Scale of Realism in the Global Novel

Francesca Orsini (SOAS – University of London) – Significant geographies - Location and Agency in World Literature

16:00 - 16:15

Coffee break

Workshop: Connectivity

16:15 – 17:45

Laura Fólica (IN3-Universitat Oberta de Catalunya, and MapModern ERC StG project) – Cosmopolitanism Against the Grain: Literary Translation as a Disrupting Practice in Latin-American Periodicals (1907-1945)

Ondrej Vimr (Czech Academy of Sciences) – Geographies and Networks: Spatial Aspects of Global Literary Circulation

17:45 - 18:00

Coffee break

Workshop: Space

18:00 – 19:30

Philip Steinberg (Durham University) – Deeper than Depth: Oceanic Spacing in Global Literary Studies

Marta Puxan-Oliva (Universitat de les Illes Balears) – Global Literary Environments, or the Global Discourse of Space in Contemporary Narrative

FRIDAY, MAY 21

Workshop: Time

14:00 - 15:30

Michel Espagne (École Normale Supérieure and Universität Leipzig) – The Global Renaissance: Extended Palimpsests and Intercultural Transfers

Aurea Mota (IN3-Universitat Oberta de Catalunya) – Displacement in the Making of Modernity and Global Cultural Transformation

15:30 - 15:45

Coffee break

Workshop: Agency

15:45 - 17:15

Pablo Suárez-Mansilla and Ventsislav Ikoff (IN3-Universitat Oberta de Catalunya, and MapModern ERC StG project) – Re-reading Cinema. International Cultural Flows and the Restlessness of Time

Firat Oruc (Georgetown University, Qatar) Petromodernity and Film: A Transnational History of the Moving Image in the Arabian Peninsula

Workshop: Agency

17:15 - 18:45

Malte Hagener (Philipps-Universität Marburg) and Ainamar Clariana Montagut (IN3-Universitat Oberta de Catalunya, and MapModern ERC StG project) Transnational Networks of the Avant-garde in the Interwar Period

Reine Meylaerts (KU Leuven) and Elisabet Carbó (IN3-Universitat Oberta de Catalunya, and MapModern ERC StG project) – Translation Policies in the Longue Durée: From the International Institute of Intellectual Cooperation to UNESCO

Closing Remarks

18:45 - 19:15

Neus Rotger (Universitat Oberta de Catalunya) and Diana Roig-Sanz (IN3-Universitat Oberta de Catalunya, and ICREA)

Contact: Cristina Sánchez (csanchezsanchez3@uoc.edu)