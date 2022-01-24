The Henri Peyre French Institute and the Ph.D. Program in French

at The Graduate Center of CUNY are hosting the virtual roundtable:



Eclectic Detective & Noir Fiction in French



Friday February 11th, 2022, 12:30 PM-2:30 PM (New York) / 6:30-8:30 PM (Paris)



What is crime and noir fiction? Qu’est-ce que le polar? Within the genre of detective fiction this question comes back repeatedly, as if it were almost impossible to grasp the concept of detective fiction, and the field itself.



Since the 1980s, French and Francophone noir and detective fiction have not only experienced an important level of generic hybridity, as Natacha Levet argued in “Le roman noir contemporain : hybridité et dissolution génériques” but keep reinventing themselves under new forms. Florence Aubenas’ L’inconnu de la Poste (2021), a nonfiction true crime narrative, is one its latest and unexpected variations. During this roundtable we will examine and address a range of new trends and their recent developments in the field of detective fiction and the crime story in French Studies. The event will include presentations from an international pool of early career scholars based in Belgium, France, Ireland, and the United States, working on topics related to detective, crime and noir fiction in French studies.



Please join us Friday February 11th 2022 at 12:30 pm (EST) / 6:30 pm (CE)



Featuring:



Antoine Dechêne, PhD: “What’s Left of the Metaphysical Detective Story?”



Alice Jacquelin, PhD: “Country Noir: Transnational and Intermedial Circulation between France and the USA.”



Ciara Gorman, Doctoral candidate: “Gender and Genre: Representing the criminal woman in crime fiction, with particular reference to the work of Fred Vargas.”



Iziar De Miguel, PhD: “Metaphysical Noir Fiction: from the hard-boiled classics to the French roman noir”



Convener: Iziar De Miguel, PhD

Adjunct Assistant Professor in French at Baruch College

Lecturer in French at Columbia University

idemiguel@gradcenter.cuny.edu



Please register in advance to access this online event:



https://baruch.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMtfuCppj8pHNPK-hGue5UtTvn12bHCf4YQ





After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.





Roundtable hosted by the Henri Peyre French Institute and the Ph.D. Program in French at The Graduate Center of CUNY, 2022.