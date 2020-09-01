Online/En ligne

Diversity, Decolonization, and the French Curriculum

13-14 November 2020 - Virtual Conference

Dr. Siham Bouamer (Sam Houston State University) and Dr. Loic Bourdeau (University of Louisiana, Lafayette) are pleased to announce that registration for the first (virtual) conference on “Diversity, Decolonization, and the French Curriculum” (Nov. 13-14, 2020) is now open on eventbrite.com.

Please find below a list of all the panels/topics. A detailed program is available online. You are welcome to register for as many panels as you wish. We would like to draw special attention to the keynote by Professor Hanétha Vété-Congolo: “Decolonizing the White French Curriculum: Which Ethics?” (Saturday, 14 November 2020, 9:30am-10:30am Central-US Time)

Dr. Siham Bouamer (Sam Houston State University) et Dr. Loic Bourdeau (University of Louisiana, Lafayette) ont le plaisir de vous annoncer que vous pouvez dès à présent vous inscrire pour la première conférence (en ligne) « Diversity, Decolonization, and the French Curriculum » (13-14 novembre 2020) sur eventbrite.com.

Ci-dessous une liste des différents sujets/panels. Le programme est disponible en entier sur la page de l’évènement. Vous pouvez vous inscrire aux sessions de votre choix.

Nous souhaiterions plus particulièrement attirer votre attention sur la conférence plénière de Professeure Hanétha Vété-Congolo: “Decolonizing the White French Curriculum: Which Ethics?” (Samedi 14 novembre 2020, 9:30-10:30 Central-US Time)

- A Conversation about French Accents

- Accessibility/Ableism

- Beginner and Intermediate Courses

- Black Lives Matter in the French Curriculum

- Defining "francophonie"

- Discussing the Colonial Past

- French Outside the Classroom

- French Programs

- French/Francophone Icons

- Gender Issues/Queer Curriculum

- Intersectional/Inclusive French Studies

- K-12 French Education

- On Textbooks and Beyond

- Roundtable discussion with the Diversity, Decolonization, and German Curriculum Collective

- Social Media and Multimodal Instruction

- "Talking Back": Engaging Students with New Perspectives in French

- Teaching French Abroad