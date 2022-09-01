CROSSING BORDERS VIA TRANSLATION(S)

LINGUISTIC PATHS, CULTURAL BOUNDARIES,

AND TRANSNATIONAL IMAGINARIES

1-2 September 2022, The Norwegian Institute in Rome

Organisation and Scientific Committee

Fabrizio Impellizzeri (Associate Professor, University of Catania)

Riccardo Raimondo (Marie Skłodowska-Curie Global Fellow, University of Oslo)

Alessandro Scarsella (Associate Professor, Ca’ Foscari University of Venice)

Allison Steenson (Marie Skłodowska-Curie Fellow, University of Sussex)

Giuseppe Trovato (Senior Lecturer, Ca’ Foscari University of Venice)

The conference Crossing Borders Via Translation(s) investigates one of the most challenging research areas in current comparative translation studies by building on the most recent perspectives on transnational studies.

The conference addresses the “border-crossing potential” of translation, especially when it comes to investigating the impact of a translated text on another translated text or to compare interconnected translators/translations that share similar imaginaries of translation (translation practices, conceptions of translation, interpretations of the source text, etc.). The scientific committee privileged proposals that address at least two linguistic areas in a comparative perspective (apart from the language of the source text).

The conference panels include papers on comparative translation studies that aim to model and illustrate original approaches addressing at least one of the following issues:

investigating the role of a translated text on the shaping of another one (preferably into another language, in translation and/or self-translation);

model the main features of a “translation tradition” connecting several translated texts (in one or more languages);

theorising comparative paradigms to study translators/translations that share similar imaginaries of translation (translation practices, conceptions of translation, interpretation of the source text, etc.) into one or more languages.

The event will be held in the hybrid mode, conference registration is free, the organisation will offer catering and snacks, but accommodation and travel costs are the responsibility of the speakers (a list of partner hotels and facilities is provided below).