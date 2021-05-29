Sorbonne Université / en ligne

Reception: contemporary perspectives

La réception, perspectives contemporaines (24 au 25 juin 2021)

Pour vous inscrire et obtenir les liens de connexion, vous pouvez nous envoyer un mail à :

Comité d’organisation :

Cécile Beaufils, Anne-Valérie Dulac, Jagna Oltarzewska, Diane Drouin, Maxence Gouleau

The conference will be held online, all hours are CEST/ La conférence aura lieu à distance, les horaires indiqués correspondent à l'heure de Paris

Programme scientifique

Jeudi 24 juin

9.45 Accueil des participant·e·s et ouverture du colloque par Line Cottegnies et Alexis Tadié, directeurs du laboratoire VALE

10.00-11.00 Keynote: Pascale Aebischer (University of Exeter): “ ‘Jangled out of tune and harsh’: Watching Shakespeare in Translation during Lockdown”

Chair: Anne-Valérie Dulac (Sorbonne Université)

11.00 Pause

11.15 -12.45 Réception et plate-formes numériques/ Reception and digital streams

Chair: Xavier Kalck (Sorbonne Université)

● Mylène Maignant (ENS Ulm) : « Réception et numérique : quand la critique théâtrale britannique passe au crible de l’informatique »

Amélie Macaud (Université de Bordeaux): “Charles Bukowski's Reading Community Online: Safeguarding and Promoting the Author?”

● Bastien Goursaud (Sorbonne Université): “Poets Going Viral: Button Poetry and the Slam Subculture”

12:45 -14.00 Pause déjeuner

14.00-15.00 Keynote: Catherine Bernard (Université de Paris): “Sensing Aesthetics: Rethinking Artistic Reception with Participatory Performance and Installation Art”

Chair: Elisabeth Angel-Perez (Sorbonne Université)

15.00 Pause

15.15 – 16.15 Reception as interaction and performance (I): theatre

Chair: Elisabeth Angel-Perez (Sorbonne Université)

● Aloysia Rousseau (Sorbonne Université) : “Tim Crouch’s theatre: controlling or emancipating the audience?”

● Andrea Liu (Goldsmiths WAL), with Christoph Wirth of ‘Objective Spectacle’: “CLAP’s Performative Spectatorship: Interpassivity vs. Debord’s ‘Active’ Viewer”

16.15 Pause

16.30 – 17.30 Reception as performative reworking

Chair: Anna Street (Le Mans Université)

● Valérie Favre (Université Lumière, Lyon 2): “Talking Back to Virginia Woolf in Her Own Words: Gendered, Racial and Literary Passing as Forms of Counter-Interpellation in Kabe Wilson’s ‘Dreadlock Hoax’”

● Cat Dawson (Smith College): “Passing [on] Privilege: Adrian Piper, Performance, and Postmodern Legibilities of Race”

Vendredi 25 juin

9.00-9.45 Charlotte Ribeyrol (Sorbonne Université, responsable du projet ERC ‘Chromotope’) : “Colour reception(s): A preview of the exhibition ‘The Colour Revolution: From Turner to Whistler’” (Ashmolean Museum, September 2023)

9.45-10.45 Reception as interaction and performance (2): visual arts

● Corinne Melin (ESAD, Pau) : « Allan Kaprow : art de l’expérience et réception »

● Laura Partin (Université Paris 8) : « La réception de la « tromperie » ou la « mètis » : quand la performance reste délibérément indiscernable »

10.45 Pause

11.00-12.00 Emerging paradigms of reception

Chair: Catherine Bernard (Université de Paris)

● Natasha Lushetich (University of Dundee): “How Many Angels Can Dance on the Head of a Pin? AI and Reception”

● Inbal Strauss (Ruskin School of Art, University of Oxford): “Towards an Interactive Theory of Reception Aesthetics in the Fine Arts”

12.00 -13.30 Pause déjeuner

13.30 – 14.30 Reception in the social sphere: politics, didactics

Chair: Fiona McCann (Université de Lille)

● Clément Rodier (Université de Bordeaux) : « La réception des idées politiques : pour une approche herméneutique des ‘oeuvres de pensée’ »

● Joséphine Rémon (Université Lumière, Lyon 2) : « La classe d'anglais comme installation pour une performance langagière »

14.30 Pause

14.45 – 15.45 Literary receptions: contemporary reimaginings (1)

Chair: Sara Thornton (Université de Paris)

● Claire Gheeraert-Graffeuille (Université de Rouen) : « De l'histoire à la fiction : la réception des Memoirs de Lucy Hutchinson (XIXe-XXIe siècles) »

● Nathalie Martinière (Université de Limoges): “Changing Medium: The Contemporary Reception of Joseph Conrad’s Works in Comics”

15.45 Pause

16.00 - 17.00 Literary receptions: contemporary reimaginings (2)

Chair: Alexis Tadié (Sorbonne Université)

● Pierre Labrune (Sorbonne Université) : « The Minor » de Samuel Foote (1760), scandale et réception (16eau 20esiècle) »

● Marie-Alice Belle (Université de Montréal): “Epic failures and Pitch-Perfect Performances: Some English Aeneids and their Reception (16thto 21stcentury)”

17.00 – 18.00 Keynote : Roger Chartier (Collège de France) : « L'histoire du livre permet-elle de repenser une histoire de la réception? »

Chair: Line Cottegnies (Sorbonne Université)

Fin du colloque