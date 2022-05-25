Adresse : ENS-PSL, 45 rue d'Ulm, 75005 Paris

THINKING EUROPE VISUALLY



L’EUROPE PAR L’IMAGE ET EN IMAGES



9 - 10 June 2022





Centre IMAGO / École normale supérieure, Paris



(10 June, 18:00: Musée du Jeu de Paume, Paris)



International Symposium





Organisation:



Béatrice Joyeux-Prunel, Professeure à l’université de Genève, chaire des humanités numériques



Léa Saint-Raymond, postdoctorante, ENS-PSL / IMAGO



Centre d’excellence Jean Monnet IMAGO, ENS-PSL (https://www.imago.ens.fr), en partenariat avec le projet FNS Visual Contagions, Université de Genève (https://visualcontagions.unige.ch)



"If I had to do it again, I would start with culture": this statement often erroneously attributed to Jean Monnet suggests that in the absence of a shared culture, Europe as a political and economic construct remains nothing but a hollow shell. This conference aims to question the disillusioned position which holds that there is no meaningful common European culture, and to do so through images.



One way to visualize the potential existence and limits of a European cultural base is indeed to trace the circulation of images – be they works of art, press images, posters, photographs, or even motifs and patterns – in the region, from antiquity through to the present day. What are the images that have circulated most widely in Europe? Are they specific to Europe or are they already globalized? What was their visual and symbolic impact? Is there a "visual culture" specific to Europe and, if so, what might be its distinctive "patterns"?



The symposium will take place on June 9 and 10, 2022 in Paris (France) at the Ecole normale supérieure, 45 rue d’Ulm. It is hosted by European Excellence Center Jean Monnet IMAGO (ENS), in collaboration with the project VISUAL CONTAGIONS at the University of Geneva (Switzerland). It is supported by the European agency Erasmus + and by the Swiss national Fund for research. It is also structured around three exhibitions running since Spring 2022:



- Contagions visuelles, an exhibition for the Espace de Création numérique du Jeu de Paume (10 May-31 December 2022 ; Curation : Béatrice Joyeux-Prunel, in collaboration with Nicola Carboni).

- Those Images That Made Europe, a digital exhibition hosted by Europeana.eu (forthcoming June 2022)

- Correspondances, a “real” exhibition at the University of Geneva (16-30 May 2022) on the circulation of images, with works and texts by students from the chair in digital humanities at UNIGE (Prof. Béatrice Joyeux-Prunel) and the Atelier de Photographie at the Beaux-Arts de Paris led by Marie José Burki.



**



On attribue à tort à Jean Monnet cette phrase qu’il n’a jamais prononcée, au sujet de la construction européenne : “si c’était à refaire, je commencerais par la culture”. L’Europe politique et économique ne serait qu’une coquille vide et sans âme. Notre ambition est d’interroger ce présupposé désabusé selon lequel il n’existerait pas de vraie culture européenne commune, et de le faire par le biais des images.



Une manière de visualiser l’existence potentielle - et les limites - d’un socle culturel européen est en effet de tracer la circulation des œuvres, des motifs et des images, de l’Antiquité à nos jours. Quelles sont les images qui ont le plus circulé en Europe ? Ces images étaient-elles spécifiques à l’Europe ou bien déjà mondialisées ? Quelle fut leur efficacité visuelle et symbolique ? Existe-t-il une “culture visuelle” propre à l’Europe et, si oui, quels en seraient les “patterns” distinctifs ?



Le colloque dialogue avec trois expositions courant depuis le printemps 2022 :



- Contagions visuelles, une exposition pour l’Espace de Création numérique du Jeu de Paume, Contagions visuelles / Visual Contagions (10 mai-31 décembre 20222 ; commissariat : Béatrice Joyeux-Prunel, avec la collaboration de Nicola Carboni)

- Une exposition numérique Ces images qui ont fait l’Europe / Those Images that Made Europe, hébergée par Europeana.eu (ouverture en juin 2022).

- Correspondances, une exposition « réelle » à l’université Genève sur la circulation des images, Correspondances, réalisées dans le cadre d’un partenariat entre les étudiants de la chaire des humanités numériques de l’UNIGE (Prof. Béatrice Joyeux-Prunel) et l’atelier de photographie menée par Marie José Burki aux Beaux-Arts de Paris.







Programme





Thursday, 9 June 2022



Ecole normale supérieure, salle Dussane, 9h-17h.



17h-19h : Amphithéâtre Jaurès



8:30-9:30 – Welcome. Coffee.



09:30-09:45 - Béatrice Joyeux-Prunel (UNIGE) & Léa Saint-Raymond (ENS-PSL): introduction



09:45-10:45 – Keynote: Adeline Rispal. L’Étoffe de l’Europe®, une œuvre pour tisser l’avenir [The Fabric of Europe, a work to weave the future]



10:45-11:00 - Pause



11:00-11:30 - Areti Adamopoulou (University of Ioannina), The pediment and the column: the persistency of values



11:30-12:00 - Fabienne Gallaire (INP), A Stable Continent. On the horse dans the other animal attributes of Europe in Early Modern allegories (16th-18th c.)



12:00-12:30 - Eveline Deneer (University of Utrecht), A light on Europe. The international and intermedial trajectory of a medieval chandelier at the turn of the 19th century



Lunch



14:00-14:30 - Sylvain-Karl Gosselet (CNRS, Université de Paris Cité, LARCA), Fashionable Europe: Iconological Wonders à la Bonnart



14:30-15:00 – Emilia Olechnowicz (Institute of Art of the Polish Academy of Sciences), Fabrication of Europe: Europe as the space and the myth in the Early modern costume books



15:00-15:15 – Coffee Pause.



15:15-16:00 – Béatrice Joyeux-Prunel (UNIGE), What images made Europe in the era of illustrated print? The Imago/Visual contagions project



16:00-16:30 – Nicola Carboni (UNIGE). The rise of Machines: A Data-Driven Approach to the Study of Image Circulations



16:30-17:00 – Marie Barras (UNIGE). Visual hits from the past: tracing the global circulation of art images from 1890 until 1990



17:00-17:15 - Pause



17:30-18:15: Grégory Chatonsky (artist) – Réalisme contrefactuel : l'introduction des images possibles dans l'histoire de l'art [Counterfactual Realism: the introduction of possible images in art history]



18:30-20:00: Round table. Europe between its Vision and its Images / Vision et images de l’Europe



With Thomas Serrier (Université Lille III), Béatrice Joyeux-Prunel (UNIGE), Léa Saint-Raymond (ENS-PSL) and the team of the journal Le Grand Continent.





19:30: Cocktail





Friday, 10 June 2022



Salle des Résistants, 45 rue d’Ulm, Paris



9:00-10 :00 - Coffee



10:00-11:00 - Keynote: Prof. Christophe Charle (Université Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne). The Cultural spaces of Europe in the XIXth century.



11:00-11:15 - pause



11:15-11:45 - Emmelyn Butterfield-Rosen (Williams College Graduate Program in the History of Art, Clark Art Institute), Posture and the Invention of European Art



11:45-12:15 - Léa Saint-Raymond (ENS-PSL) and Quentin Bernet (Ecole du Louvre), The “Madonna of Humility”, a pattern that made Europe (14th-16th c.)



12:15-13:45 - Lunch



13:45-14:00 - Coffee



14:00-14:30 - Marie Blanc (Université Grenoble Alpes) , An image of Europe for and by its tourists during the Cold War: the example of Czechoslovakia



14:30-15:00 - Paolo Villa (University of Udine), War and Peace. The film « iconeme » of the urban square as mirror of Europe in translation (1944-1948)



15:00-15:30 - Lefteris Spyrou (Institute for Mediterranean Studies-FORTH), Promoting a shared European cultural heritage. The Council of Europe's Art Exhibitions in the 1950s



15:30-15:45 – Coffee



15:45-16:15: Antje Kramer (Université Rennes 2), T 1956-9 by Hans Hartung, a line drawn between Europe and Africa?



16:15-16:45: Matteo Bertele (Ca’Foscari University of Venice), Defining European Art through international exhibitions (1955-1958)



Evening:

Jeu de Paume Museum, Paris

(Auditorium)



18:30-20:00 à propos the Exhibition Visual Contagions / Contagions visuelles; les images dans la mondialisation – Jeu de Paume, Espace de Création numérique



Présentation de l’exposition « Contagions Visuelles » (Jeu de Paume, Espace de Création numérique). Rencontre et discussion avec les artistes et les commissaires, suivies d’une soirée musicale : DJ set, Hommage aux compositions d’ascenseurs de Truckthomas.



Presentation of the Exhibition “Visual Contagions” (Jeu de Paume, Espace de Création numérique). Discussion with the artists and curators, followed by a musical evening: DJ set, Tribute to lift compositions, by Truckthomas.



With Marta Ponsa (Jeu de Paume), Béatrice Joyeux-Prunel & Nicola Carboni (UNIGE)



And the artists Valentine Bernasconi, Robin Champenois, Nora Fatehi, Thomas Gauffroy-Naudin, Anim Jeon, Rui-Long Monico.



Link to the Exhibition: https://jeudepaume.org/evenement/contagions-visuelles





20:00: Dinner for participants (Jeu de Paume)





