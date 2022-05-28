"Channels of Digital Scholarship" Seminar I : New tools and old questions in the analysis of textual corpora’ - Session 3 : "From the Renaissance to the Enlightenment" (on line)
Convenors
Goran Gaber (Maison Française d'Oxford - EHESS)
Tristan Alonge (Maison Française d'Oxford - Université de La Réunion)
Presentation
The aim of this first Channels of Digital Scholarship seminar series is to reflect upon new avenues for the analysis and use of textual corpora. Textual corpora and their uses represent several challenges in the development and validation of digital tools for analysis, the dialogue between disciplines, and the institutional structures that support the wide range of projects that are being developed. In this series of four seminars, the Maison Française d'Oxford and Digital Scholarship @ Oxford, with the help of leaders of digital humanities initiatives in the CIVIS network, propose to explore these challenges from Franco-British and international perspectives.
The third session of the seminar series will thus present cutting-edge research initiatives from both sides of the Channel dealing with different types of textual corpora from the Renaissance to the Enlightenment.
Programme (heure de Paris)
- 15h00: Maria Susana Seguin ((IHRIM – UMR 5318 & Université Paul-Valery Montpellier - IUF) - "Constituting a virtual Corpus: the case of Philosophie cl@ndestine”
- 15h30: Howard Hotson (Cultures of Knowledge, Oxford) - "Did Hartlib have a Circle? New Methods for Answering Old Questions"
- 16h00: Nicholas Cronk & Glenn Roe (The Voltaire Foundation) - "Digital Voltaire: Completing the Complete Works"
- 16h30: Nicholas Cole (The Quill Project, Oxford) - “The records of negotiation: problems and opportunities”