Caietele Echinox / Cahiers Echinox, n° 38 : "The Humanities at the Crossroads of the Local and the Post-Global"
Caietele Echinox / Cahiers Echinox / Echinox Journal
Volume 38 / 2020
Planetary Spaces.
The Humanities at the Crossroads of the Local and the Post-Global
Coordinateur: Laura T. Ilea
Sommaire
Symbolic Geographies and Metamorphoses of Cultural Imaginaries
Jean-Jacques Wunenburger, Le Multi-Culturel : Entre l’un et le multiple
Simon Harel, Artaud véloce
Corin Braga, Géographies symboliques
Blanca Solares, Le chant de l’Usumacinta. Paysage et mémoire
Planetary Images in Literature, Art, and Cinema
Sneja Gunew, Cosmopolitan Planetarity. Translating Multilingual Affectivity
Laura T. Ilea, Les guerres froides. Le film Cold War de Pawel Pawlikowski (2018)
Rareș Moldovan, Steven’s Spectres. Stranger Things in Small-Town, USA
Horea Avram, The Geography Factor : Image as Localization, History as Place
Olivier Thibodeau, Des pièces de go sur l’échiquier. Vitesse(s) et mouvement(s) révolutionnaire(s) dans le film de zombies contemporain
Geocritical Approaches and Hybrid Geographies
Ruxandra Cesereanu, The Atlas of Globalizing Fiction
Marius Conkan, Transgressivity and Contemporary Romanian Literature. A Geocritical Approach
Gabriela Glăvan, A Way of No Return. Flight to the West in Herta Müller’s Novels
Daiana Gârdan, Hybrid Geographies of Global Genres: The Global Space in the Romanian Modern Novel
Memory and Forms of Political Life
Isabelle Galichon, La littérature comme « élargissement des formes de vie »
Erik Bordeleau, La mise à l’aventure de la psyché : Notes psycho-politiques sur l’espace dépressif
Ion Pițoiu, L’objet contestataire face à l’ère néolibérale
Martine Renouprez, Transidentité et transfiction à l’heure de la postmodernité
Time, Space, Landscapes and Lifeworlds
Florin Balotescu, Space Porosities or How to Trespass Space as the First Frontier
Eleonora Sava, Images of Time in the Romanian Folk Chronotope
Ana Crăciunescu, Discursive Approaches of ”Space”, ”Place” and ”Land” in Touristic Audio-Visual Advertising
Pierre Souq, La Planète ne se meut pas
Planetary Collectivities and Subaltern Discourses
Heike Härting, Reading the World in Common: Historical Imma-terialism and the Planetary Imagination
Isaac Bazié, Fictions afromondiales. Violences, scènes, lectures
Akimou Assani, La migritude ou l’alchimie d’une altérité onirique. Espace et identité dans le roman africain francophone
Carmen Borbély, On Necropolitics and the Female Refugee in Edna O’Brien’s Girl (2019)
Editeur : Phantasma. Centre de Recherches sur l’Imaginaire
Université Babeș-Bolyai, Cluj-Napoca, Roumanie
phantasma.lett.ubbcluj.ro/caiete
ISBN 1582-960X (Romania)
DOI : 10.24193/cechinox.2020.38
368 pages, 22 Euros
http://phantasma.lett.ubbcluj.ro