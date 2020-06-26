Caietele Echinox / Cahiers Echinox / Echinox Journal

Volume 38 / 2020

Planetary Spaces.

The Humanities at the Crossroads of the Local and the Post-Global

Coordinateur: Laura T. Ilea

Sommaire

Symbolic Geographies and Metamorphoses of Cultural Imaginaries

Jean-Jacques Wunenburger, Le Multi-Culturel : Entre l’un et le multiple

Simon Harel, Artaud véloce

Corin Braga, Géographies symboliques

Blanca Solares, Le chant de l’Usumacinta. Paysage et mémoire

Planetary Images in Literature, Art, and Cinema

Sneja Gunew, Cosmopolitan Planetarity. Translating Multilingual Affectivity

Laura T. Ilea, Les guerres froides. Le film Cold War de Pawel Pawlikowski (2018)

Rareș Moldovan, Steven’s Spectres. Stranger Things in Small-Town, USA

Horea Avram, The Geography Factor : Image as Localization, History as Place

Olivier Thibodeau, Des pièces de go sur l’échiquier. Vitesse(s) et mouvement(s) révolutionnaire(s) dans le film de zombies contemporain

Geocritical Approaches and Hybrid Geographies

Ruxandra Cesereanu, The Atlas of Globalizing Fiction

Marius Conkan, Transgressivity and Contemporary Romanian Literature. A Geocritical Approach

Gabriela Glăvan, A Way of No Return. Flight to the West in Herta Müller’s Novels

Daiana Gârdan, Hybrid Geographies of Global Genres: The Global Space in the Romanian Modern Novel

Memory and Forms of Political Life

Isabelle Galichon, La littérature comme « élargissement des formes de vie »

Erik Bordeleau, La mise à l’aventure de la psyché : Notes psycho-politiques sur l’espace dépressif

Ion Pițoiu, L’objet contestataire face à l’ère néolibérale

Martine Renouprez, Transidentité et transfiction à l’heure de la postmodernité

Time, Space, Landscapes and Lifeworlds

Florin Balotescu, Space Porosities or How to Trespass Space as the First Frontier

Eleonora Sava, Images of Time in the Romanian Folk Chronotope

Ana Crăciunescu, Discursive Approaches of ”Space”, ”Place” and ”Land” in Touristic Audio-Visual Advertising

Pierre Souq, La Planète ne se meut pas

Planetary Collectivities and Subaltern Discourses

Heike Härting, Reading the World in Common: Historical Imma-terialism and the Planetary Imagination

Isaac Bazié, Fictions afromondiales. Violences, scènes, lectures

Akimou Assani, La migritude ou l’alchimie d’une altérité onirique. Espace et identité dans le roman africain francophone

Carmen Borbély, On Necropolitics and the Female Refugee in Edna O’Brien’s Girl (2019)

Book Reviews

*

Editeur : Phantasma. Centre de Recherches sur l’Imaginaire

Université Babeș-Bolyai, Cluj-Napoca, Roumanie

phantasma.lett.ubbcluj.ro/caiete

ISBN 1582-960X (Romania)

DOI : 10.24193/cechinox.2020.38

368 pages, 22 Euros

*

Pour commandes s’adresser à : Megaprint (Roumanie)

http://www.edituramega.ro/domeniu.php?domeniu=20