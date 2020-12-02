revue| Nouvelle parution
Cahiers Tristan L'Hermite, n° 42 : "Tristan et le théâtre du XVIe s." (S. Berrégard, dir.)
Cahiers Tristan L'Hermite, n° 42 :
Tristan et le théâtre du XVIe siècle, sous la dir. de Sandrine Berrégard
Classiques Garnier et Les Amis de Tristan L'Hermite, 2020.
EAN13 : 9782406110705.
Sommaire
Sandrine BERRÉGARD Introduction / Introduction Zoé SCHWEITZER
La Mort de Sénèque :
adieu à Sénèque ou continuation du théâtre humaniste ? / La Mort de Sénèque:
farewell to Seneca or continuation of humanist theater?
Céline FOURNIAL
L’inventio tragique de Tristan L’Hermite. Retour cyclique ou inspiration sérielle ? / The tragic inventio of Tristan L’Hermite. Cyclical return or serial inspiration?
Sandrine BERRÉGARD
Tristan et Hardy : un héritage problématique /
Tristan and Hardy: A problematic legacy
Laura RESCIA
L’Amarillis de Tristan L’Hermite. Une pastorale à contre-temps ? /
Tristan L’Hermite’s Amarillis. An untimely pastoral?
Josefa TERRIBILINI
Choralités tristaniennes. Échos des chœurs humanistes dans La Mariane, La Mort de Sénèque et Osman / Tristanian choralities. Echoes of humanistic choruses in La Mariane, La Mort de Sénèque, and Osman
Sylvain GARNIER
La représentation du furor poeticus au théâtre de Jodelle à Tristan L’Hermite / Representing furor poeticus in the theater— from Jodelle to Tristan L’Hermite
Catherine DUMAS
Le pouvoir destructeur des passions dans La Tragédie d’Amnon et Tamar de Chrétien des Croix et La Mariane de Tristan / The destructive power of the passions in Chrétien des Croix’s Tragédie d’Amnon et Tamar and Tristan’s La Mariane
Catherine GRISÉ
Vers une nouvelle biographie de Tristan L’Hermite /
Towards a new biography of Tristan L’Hermite
Bibliographie – Chronique /
Bibliography—Column
par/by Sandrine BERRÉGARD
https://classiques-garnier.com/cahiers-tristan-l-hermite-2020-n-xlii-tristan-et-le-theatre-du-xvie-siecle.html