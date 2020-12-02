Cahiers Tristan L'Hermite, n° 42 :

Tristan et le théâtre du XVIe siècle, ​sous la dir. de Sandrine Berrégard

Classiques Garnier et Les Amis de Tristan L'Hermite, 2020.

EAN13 : 9782406110705.

Sommaire

Sandrine BERRÉGARD Introduction / Introduction Zoé SCHWEITZER

La Mort de Sénèque :

adieu à Sénèque ou continuation du théâtre humaniste ? / La Mort de Sénèque:

farewell to Seneca or continuation of humanist theater?

Céline FOURNIAL

L’inventio tragique de Tristan L’Hermite. Retour cyclique ou inspiration sérielle ? / The tragic inventio of Tristan L’Hermite. Cyclical return or serial inspiration?

Sandrine BERRÉGARD

Tristan et Hardy : un héritage problématique /

Tristan and Hardy: A problematic legacy

Laura RESCIA

L’Amarillis de Tristan L’Hermite. Une pastorale à contre-temps ? /

Tristan L’Hermite’s Amarillis. An untimely pastoral?

Josefa TERRIBILINI

Choralités tristaniennes. Échos des chœurs humanistes dans La Mariane, La Mort de Sénèque et Osman / Tristanian choralities. Echoes of humanistic choruses in La Mariane, La Mort de Sénèque, and Osman

Sylvain GARNIER

La représentation du furor poeticus au théâtre de Jodelle à Tristan L’Hermite / Representing furor poeticus in the theater— from Jodelle to Tristan L’Hermite

Catherine DUMAS

Le pouvoir destructeur des passions dans La Tragédie d’Amnon et Tamar de Chrétien des Croix et La Mariane de Tristan / The destructive power of the passions in Chrétien des Croix’s Tragédie d’Amnon et Tamar and Tristan’s La Mariane

Catherine GRISÉ

Vers une nouvelle biographie de Tristan L’Hermite /

Towards a new biography of Tristan L’Hermite

Bibliographie – Chronique /

Bibliography—Column

par/by Sandrine BERRÉGARD