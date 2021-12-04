Cahiers Jean Giraudoux. Jean Giraudoux et le cinéma. 2021, n° 49 varia

sous la direction de Mireille Brémond et Anne-Marie Prévot

Paris, Classiques Garnier, coll. Cahiers Jean Giraudoux, 2021

Depuis 1972, les Cahiers Jean Giraudoux ont pour vocation de faire mieux connaître Giraudoux, par la publication de documents inédits et d’études scientifiques sur son œuvre.

Anne-Marie Prévot, Mireille Brémond

Introduction / Introduction 13

PRÉSENCE DU CINÉMA DANS L’ŒUVRE DE GIRAUDOUX /

THE PRESENCE OF CINEMA IN GIRAUDOUX’S WORK

Aude Catteau-Sainfel

Giraudoux au « royaume des reflets » /

Giraudoux in the kingdom of reflections 17

Alvio Patierno

Retour d’Alsace. Un récit de guerre écrit au stylo caméra /

Retour d’Alsace. A war story written with the caméra-stylo 31

Annie Besnard

La présence de Chaplin dans l’œuvre de Giraudoux /

The presence of Chaplin in Giraudoux’s work 45

Francesca Fichera

Choix des Élues, d’une écriture à l’autre /

Choix des Élues, from one form of writing to another 57

THÉÂTRE ET CINÉMA /

THEATER AND CINEMA

Nicolas Boscher

Untel père et fils (1940). Un film de propagande associant

Jean Giraudoux, Louis Jouvet et Marcel Achard /

Untel père et fils (1940). Jean Giraudoux, Louis Jouvet,

and Marcel Achard join forces on a propaganda film 73

Vincent Zeis

Adaptation télévisuelle de Siegfried /

Siegfried adapted for television 91

Marta Colleoni

Undine e(s)t Ondine,

la nymphe de Giraudoux refait surface au cinéma /

Undine and/is Ondine,

Giraudoux’s nymph resurfaces in cinema 105

ŒUVRES POUR LE CINÉMA /

WORKS FOR THE CINEMA

Nektarios-Georgios Konstantinidis

Balzac vu par Giraudoux /

Balzac through Giraudoux’s eyes 129

Mireille Brémond, Anne-Marie Prévot

La duchesse de Langeais dans tous ses états /

The Duchess of Langeais in all her forms 145

Philippe Ribette

Variations autour de l’éternel féminin

et permanence du dépit amoureux /

Variations on the eternal feminine and endless heartache 205

MariaCristina Pedrazzini

Les Anges du péché de Jean Giraudoux.

Un état de la question /

An overview of the reception of Les Anges du péché

by Jean Giraudoux 217

Pierre d’Almeida

Les chemins de Béthanie / The paths of Bethany 237

Revue de presse des deux films de Giraudoux /

Overview of press coverage of the two films by Giraudoux 259

Témoignages et études /

Testimonies and studies 307

Bibliographie concernant Giraudoux et le cinéma /

A bibliography of Giraudoux and cinema 321

COMPTES RENDUS /

COLUMNS OF STUDIES ON GIRAUDOUX

Paul Morand, Journal de guerre, Londres-Paris-Vichy,

1939-1943 – Pauline Dreyfus, Paul Morand (Christian Leroy) 327

Ernest Renan et Marcellin Berthelot, Correspondance 331

Le tournage des Anges du péché vu par Romain Slocombe

(Pierre d’Almeida) 332

Chroniques de Giralducie / News on giralducian studies 337

Bibliographie 2020-2021 / Bibliography 2020–2021 363

Académie Giraudoux, Association loi 1901 /

Académie Giraudoux, a nonprofit organization 367

