Cahiers Jean Giraudoux. Jean Giraudoux et le cinéma. 2021, n° 49 varia
- Paris, Classiques Garnier, coll. "Cahiers Jean Giraudoux", 2021
- EAN: 9782406126126
- DOI: 10.48611/isbn.978-2-406-12613-3
- ISSN: 0150-6943
- Numéro : 49
- 376 pages
- Prix : 34€
- Date de publication : 04 Décembre 2021
sous la direction de Mireille Brémond et Anne-Marie Prévot
Paris, Classiques Garnier, coll. Cahiers Jean Giraudoux, 2021
Depuis 1972, les Cahiers Jean Giraudoux ont pour vocation de faire mieux connaître Giraudoux, par la publication de documents inédits et d’études scientifiques sur son œuvre.
Anne-Marie Prévot, Mireille Brémond
Introduction / Introduction 13
PRÉSENCE DU CINÉMA DANS L’ŒUVRE DE GIRAUDOUX /
THE PRESENCE OF CINEMA IN GIRAUDOUX’S WORK
Aude Catteau-Sainfel
Giraudoux au « royaume des reflets » /
Giraudoux in the kingdom of reflections 17
Alvio Patierno
Retour d’Alsace. Un récit de guerre écrit au stylo caméra /
Retour d’Alsace. A war story written with the caméra-stylo 31
Annie Besnard
La présence de Chaplin dans l’œuvre de Giraudoux /
The presence of Chaplin in Giraudoux’s work 45
Francesca Fichera
Choix des Élues, d’une écriture à l’autre /
Choix des Élues, from one form of writing to another 57
THÉÂTRE ET CINÉMA /
THEATER AND CINEMA
Nicolas Boscher
Untel père et fils (1940). Un film de propagande associant
Jean Giraudoux, Louis Jouvet et Marcel Achard /
Untel père et fils (1940). Jean Giraudoux, Louis Jouvet,
and Marcel Achard join forces on a propaganda film 73
Vincent Zeis
Adaptation télévisuelle de Siegfried /
Siegfried adapted for television 91
Marta Colleoni
Undine e(s)t Ondine,
la nymphe de Giraudoux refait surface au cinéma /
Undine and/is Ondine,
Giraudoux’s nymph resurfaces in cinema 105
ŒUVRES POUR LE CINÉMA /
WORKS FOR THE CINEMA
Nektarios-Georgios Konstantinidis
Balzac vu par Giraudoux /
Balzac through Giraudoux’s eyes 129
Mireille Brémond, Anne-Marie Prévot
La duchesse de Langeais dans tous ses états /
The Duchess of Langeais in all her forms 145
Philippe Ribette
Variations autour de l’éternel féminin
et permanence du dépit amoureux /
Variations on the eternal feminine and endless heartache 205
MariaCristina Pedrazzini
Les Anges du péché de Jean Giraudoux.
Un état de la question /
An overview of the reception of Les Anges du péché
by Jean Giraudoux 217
Pierre d’Almeida
Les chemins de Béthanie / The paths of Bethany 237
Revue de presse des deux films de Giraudoux /
Overview of press coverage of the two films by Giraudoux 259
Témoignages et études /
Testimonies and studies 307
Bibliographie concernant Giraudoux et le cinéma /
A bibliography of Giraudoux and cinema 321
COMPTES RENDUS /
COLUMNS OF STUDIES ON GIRAUDOUX
Paul Morand, Journal de guerre, Londres-Paris-Vichy,
1939-1943 – Pauline Dreyfus, Paul Morand (Christian Leroy) 327
Ernest Renan et Marcellin Berthelot, Correspondance 331
Le tournage des Anges du péché vu par Romain Slocombe
(Pierre d’Almeida) 332
Chroniques de Giralducie / News on giralducian studies 337
Bibliographie 2020-2021 / Bibliography 2020–2021 363
Académie Giraudoux, Association loi 1901 /
Académie Giraudoux, a nonprofit organization 367