Bodies on the edge: life and death in migration
International Conference
Keynote Speakers
Prof. Elleke Boehmer
Prof. Didier Fassin
Prof. Achille Mbembe
Constantly surveilled yet paradoxically unseen, the bodies of dead migrants follow the tracks of the living on migratory routes. On their perilous journey to foreign lands, migrants come close to death or encounter it. Once settled, some of them yearn to be buried with their ancestors in their homeland, a few prefer the soil where their children grew up. The Thanatic Ethics project explores the social implications and aesthetic representations of the circulation of bodies in migratory spaces. After a series of Webinars and two Workshops (October 2020 to September 2021), the Oxford Thanatic Ethics conference seeks to address the liminalities of life and death in migratory spaces.
Project Co-convenors
Dr Bidisha Banerjee, Centre for Popular Culture in the Humanities, The Education University of Hong Kong
Dr Thomas Lacroix, Sciences Po-CERI / Maison Française d’Oxford
Dr Judith Misrahi-Barak, EMMA, Université Paul-Valéry Montpellier 3, France
Organisation Committee
Dr. Justine Feyereisen, Ghent University/Maison Française d’Oxford
Dr. Marie Godin, COMPAS-RSC, U. of Oxford
Dr. Alessandro Corso, ODID, U. of Oxford
Prof. Judith Rainhorn, Maison Française d’Oxford
