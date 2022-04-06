Adresse : Maison Française d'Oxford, University of Oxford

International Conference



Bodies on the edge: life and death in migration

Keynote Speakers

Prof. Elleke Boehmer

Prof. Didier Fassin

Prof. Achille Mbembe



Constantly surveilled yet paradoxically unseen, the bodies of dead migrants follow the tracks of the living on migratory routes. On their perilous journey to foreign lands, migrants come close to death or encounter it. Once settled, some of them yearn to be buried with their ancestors in their homeland, a few prefer the soil where their children grew up. The Thanatic Ethics project explores the social implications and aesthetic representations of the circulation of bodies in migratory spaces. After a series of Webinars and two Workshops (October 2020 to September 2021), the Oxford Thanatic Ethics conference seeks to address the liminalities of life and death in migratory spaces.

Project Co-convenors

Dr Bidisha Banerjee, Centre for Popular Culture in the Humanities, The Education University of Hong Kong

Dr Thomas Lacroix, Sciences Po-CERI / Maison Française d’Oxford

Dr Judith Misrahi-Barak, EMMA, Université Paul-Valéry Montpellier 3, France



Organisation Committee

Dr. Justine Feyereisen, Ghent University/Maison Française d’Oxford

Dr. Marie Godin, COMPAS-RSC, U. of Oxford

Dr. Alessandro Corso, ODID, U. of Oxford

Prof. Judith Rainhorn, Maison Française d’Oxford



More information and programme

Download the programme here.

MFO website: https://mfo.web.ox.ac.uk/event/international-conference-bodies-edge-life-and-death-migration

Conference website: www.thanaticethics.com

To attend the event on site, please register HERE