Urban Playmaking

Constructivist Teaching with a Radical Agenda

Bethany Nelson

ISBN 9780367559267

194 Pages

£120.00

Routledge

PRESENTATION

This book explores the concept of playmaking and activism through three research projects in which culturally and linguistically diverse high school students and young adults created original theatre around the issues that inform their lives and constrain their futures.

Each study discussed by the author is considered through the lens of one or more best practices. The outcomes of the playmaking experiences, communicated through detailed ethnographic data and the voices of student participants, make a strong case for using what we already know about teaching to positively impact gross inequities of outcome for culturally and linguistically diverse students.

This study will be of great interest to students, scholars, and practitioners in Applied Theatre, Theatre Education, and Art Therapy.

Table of contents & Author(s) Biography…