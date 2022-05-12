Anthropologie historique des arts nomades avec Irina Sirotkina et Eva Fernandez del Campo (EHESS, Paris)
Information publiée le 12 Mai 2022 par Université de Lausanne (source : Philippe-Meden)
Du 16 Mai 2022 au 16 Mai 2022
En Ligne : https://univ-montp3-fr.zoom.us/j/95122892107
Séminaire de recherche doctorale en ligne, organisé par le CEIAS-EHESS Paris, le lundi 16 mai 2022, de 14:00 à 17:00 avec :
- Irina Sirotkina (Honorary Senior Research Fellow, University College London, Royaume Uni) "The adventures of modern dance in the land of classical ballet : Russian choreographers of the early twentieth century"
- Eva Fernandez del Campo (PU, Universidad Complutense de Madrid, Espagne) "Feminism and anarchy. The travel of Indian images and the Avant-garde"
Renseignements : tiziana.leucci@ehess.fr et pierre.philippe-meden@univ-montp3.fr