Alkemie, Revue semestrielle de littérature et philosophie, 2020 – 1, n° 25 : La poésie

sous la direction de Mihaela-Genţiana Stănişor et de Răzvan Enache

Paris, Classiques Garnier, coll. Alkemie, 2020

EAN : 9782406105992

307 p. — 35,00 €

ARGUMENT

Didier Cahen

Chaque poète invente son écriture /

Every Poet Invents his Writing 13

AGORA

Stéphane Cermakian

Poète et poésie. Éclats conjugués /

Poet and Poetry. Conjugated Bursts 23

Ciprian Vălcan

Galiani et les grenouilles / Galiani and the Frogs 31

DOSSIER THÉMATIQUE

LA POÉSIE

Pierre Garrigues

« Quelque chose de ce langage – appelé poésie… ».

Perse et les Choliambes /

“Something about this Language – Called Poetry…”.

Persius and the Choliambi 39

Camille Rodic

Nietzsche et les poètes.

Les conséquences poétiques de la fin de la métaphysique /

Nietzsche and the Poets.

Poetical Consequences of the End of Metaphysics 59

Rodolphe Olcèse

Du cri de l’existence au chant du monde /

From the Cry of the Existence to the World’s Chant 79

Franck Colotte

Exil et ethos poétique. L’exemple des Tristes d’Ovide /

Exile and Poetic Ethos. The Example of Ovid’s Tristia 95

Michel Dion

Iris Murdoch et la poésie comme acte

de ré-humanisation du monde /

Iris Murdoch and Poetry

as an Act of Re-humanising the World 111

Sylvie Gazagne

Le sacré et le saint sont-ils compatibles ?

Un exemple de leurs relations dans De l’Angelus de l’aube

à l’Angelus du soir de Jammes et dans Poèmes de Bonnefoy /

The Sacred and the Saints Are They Compatible ? An Instance

of their Relationship in Angelus from dawn

to the evening Angelus by Jammes and in the Poems of Bonnefoy 131

Alberto Russo Previtali

Jacques Lacan et la poésie. De la structure à la sublimation /

Jacques Lacan and Poetry. From Structure to Sublimation 145

Vincent Teixeira

« Pratiquer la poésie » /

Practicing Poetry 157

EXPRESSIS VERBIS

Mihaela-Genţiana Stănişor

« Je crois que, contrairement aux thérapeutes ou aux

psychologues, les écrivains ne sont pas là pour nous conseiller

ou nous guérir. » Entretien avec Laurent Jenny /

“I think that, unlike therapists and psychologists, the writers are not

meant to counsel or cure us.” An Interview with Laurent Jenny 177

ÉCHOGRAPHIES AFFECTIVES

Şerban Foarţă

Bouchèvre / Bouchèvre 187

Constantin Abaluta

Objets humains / Human Objects 193

Anca Vasiliu

Deux poèmes / Two Poems 201

Marco Bélanger

Entre ciel et terre d’écueils / Land of Reefs 207

Simon Louckx

Il revient quand, le cirque ? / When Will the Circus Return? 213

Michel Lambert

Garance / Garance 223

Jean Gabriel Cosculluela

Carnet de l’inoubli (Pas d’oubli 2) /

Notes on Unoblivion 235

DÉS/DEUX ORDRES DU MONDE ET DU LANGAGE

Marie Céhère

L’exil dans la langue.

Entendre, dire et écrire les mots étrangers /

Exile in the Language.

To Hear, to Say, to Write a Foreign Language 243

Marilena Genovese

Sophie Bessis et l’exil dans « le pays des ciels gris » /

Sophie Bessis and the Exile in “the Land of Grey Skies” 253

Imen Kacem

Amélie Nothomb, de « l’exil » forcé à l’exil volontaire /

Amélie Nothomb, from Forced to Voluntary “Exile” 265

LE MARCHÉ DES IDÉES

Charles Versini, Une vision en été

(Mihaela-Genţiana Stănişor) 281

William Néria, Le Mythe de la caverne.

Platon face à Heidegger (Răzvan Enache) 285

Jean Gabriel Cosculluela, S’amuïr suivi de

Résister aux mêmes (Mihaela-Genţiana Stănişor) 290

