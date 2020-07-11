revue| Nouvelle parution
Alkemie, Revue semestrielle de littérature et philosophie, 2020 – 1, n° 25 : La poésie
sous la direction de Mihaela-Genţiana Stănişor et de Răzvan Enache
Paris, Classiques Garnier, coll. Alkemie, 2020
EAN : 9782406105992
307 p. — 35,00 €
ARGUMENT
Didier Cahen
Chaque poète invente son écriture /
Every Poet Invents his Writing 13
AGORA
Stéphane Cermakian
Poète et poésie. Éclats conjugués /
Poet and Poetry. Conjugated Bursts 23
Ciprian Vălcan
Galiani et les grenouilles / Galiani and the Frogs 31
DOSSIER THÉMATIQUE
LA POÉSIE
Pierre Garrigues
« Quelque chose de ce langage – appelé poésie… ».
Perse et les Choliambes /
“Something about this Language – Called Poetry…”.
Persius and the Choliambi 39
Camille Rodic
Nietzsche et les poètes.
Les conséquences poétiques de la fin de la métaphysique /
Nietzsche and the Poets.
Poetical Consequences of the End of Metaphysics 59
Rodolphe Olcèse
Du cri de l’existence au chant du monde /
From the Cry of the Existence to the World’s Chant 79
Franck Colotte
Exil et ethos poétique. L’exemple des Tristes d’Ovide /
Exile and Poetic Ethos. The Example of Ovid’s Tristia 95
Michel Dion
Iris Murdoch et la poésie comme acte
de ré-humanisation du monde /
Iris Murdoch and Poetry
as an Act of Re-humanising the World 111
Sylvie Gazagne
Le sacré et le saint sont-ils compatibles ?
Un exemple de leurs relations dans De l’Angelus de l’aube
à l’Angelus du soir de Jammes et dans Poèmes de Bonnefoy /
The Sacred and the Saints Are They Compatible ? An Instance
of their Relationship in Angelus from dawn
to the evening Angelus by Jammes and in the Poems of Bonnefoy 131
Alberto Russo Previtali
Jacques Lacan et la poésie. De la structure à la sublimation /
Jacques Lacan and Poetry. From Structure to Sublimation 145
Vincent Teixeira
« Pratiquer la poésie » /
Practicing Poetry 157
EXPRESSIS VERBIS
Mihaela-Genţiana Stănişor
« Je crois que, contrairement aux thérapeutes ou aux
psychologues, les écrivains ne sont pas là pour nous conseiller
ou nous guérir. » Entretien avec Laurent Jenny /
“I think that, unlike therapists and psychologists, the writers are not
meant to counsel or cure us.” An Interview with Laurent Jenny 177
ÉCHOGRAPHIES AFFECTIVES
Şerban Foarţă
Bouchèvre / Bouchèvre 187
Constantin Abaluta
Objets humains / Human Objects 193
Anca Vasiliu
Deux poèmes / Two Poems 201
Marco Bélanger
Entre ciel et terre d’écueils / Land of Reefs 207
Simon Louckx
Il revient quand, le cirque ? / When Will the Circus Return? 213
Michel Lambert
Garance / Garance 223
Jean Gabriel Cosculluela
Carnet de l’inoubli (Pas d’oubli 2) /
Notes on Unoblivion 235
10
DÉS/DEUX ORDRES DU MONDE ET DU LANGAGE
Marie Céhère
L’exil dans la langue.
Entendre, dire et écrire les mots étrangers /
Exile in the Language.
To Hear, to Say, to Write a Foreign Language 243
Marilena Genovese
Sophie Bessis et l’exil dans « le pays des ciels gris » /
Sophie Bessis and the Exile in “the Land of Grey Skies” 253
Imen Kacem
Amélie Nothomb, de « l’exil » forcé à l’exil volontaire /
Amélie Nothomb, from Forced to Voluntary “Exile” 265
LE MARCHÉ DES IDÉES
Charles Versini, Une vision en été
(Mihaela-Genţiana Stănişor) 281
William Néria, Le Mythe de la caverne.
Platon face à Heidegger (Răzvan Enache) 285
Jean Gabriel Cosculluela, S’amuïr suivi de
Résister aux mêmes (Mihaela-Genţiana Stănişor) 290
