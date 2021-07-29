Staging Feminisms

Gender, Violence and Performance in Contemporary India

Anita Singh

PRESENTATION

This book questions how feminist beliefs are enacted within an artistic context. It critically examines the intersection of violence, gender, performance and power through contemporary interventionist performances. The volume explores a host of key themes like feminism and folk epic, community theatre, performance as radical cultural intervention, volatile bodies and celebratory protests. Through analysing performances of theatre stalwarts like Usha Ganguly, Maya Krishna Rao, Sanjoy Ganguly, Shilpi Marwaha and Teejan Bai, the volume discusses the complexities and contradictions of a feminist reading of contemporary performances.

A major intervention in the field of feminism and performance, this book will be useful for scholars and researchers of gender studies, performance studies, theatre studies, women’s studies, cultural studies, sociology of gender and literature.

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction 2. Feminism and Folk Epic: Draupadi, Dharma, Performance, and Protest in Teejan Bai’s Pandavani episodes “Draupadi Vastraharan” and “Dushasan Vadh.” 3. Community Theatre: Performance as Radical Cultural Intervention in Sanjoy Ganguly’s “Sarama” and Shilpi Marwaha’s “Dastak.”4. Urban Proscenium Stage:Volatile Bodies, Celebratory Protests in Maya Krishna Rao’s “Walk” and Usha Ganguli’s “Hum Mukhatara.” 5. Conclusion