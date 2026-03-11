Minuto, Maria Elena, De Vree, Jan (eds.), Engaged Visuality: The Italian and Belgian Visual Poetry Phenomenon in the 1960s and 1970s
edited by Maria Elena Minuto and Jan de Vree
Berlin : De Gruyter Brill, 2026.
In a context of social unrest marked by May 1968, feminist revolt, and the Vietnam War, Italian and Belgian experimental poets drew a cutting-edge roadmap within the intercultural and multilingual landscape of the European visual poetry phenomenon by creating a unique model of interdisciplinary cooperation, whereby transculturalism, verbovisual research, and social criticism converged. Based on an integrated methodology combining the fields of visual arts, comparative literature, and intermedia studies, this volume is the first major publication to adopt interartistic and comparative perspectives in order to approach the Italo-Belgian relational axis in the field of international postwar visual poetics with regard to historic avant-gardes, transnational networks, and counterculture literary magazines.
CONTENT
Acknowledgements
Giuliana Pieri | Royal Holloway University of London
Preface
Maria Elena Minuto | Université de Liège; RHUL
Transculturalism, Verbovisuality, and Intermediality in Italian and
Belgian Poetic Counterculture
I. The Reworking of Historic Avant-Gardes in Italian and
Belgian Visual Poetry Phenomenon
Caterina Caputo | Università IUAV di Venezia
E. L. T. Mesens’s Verbovisual Collages in Italy in the 1960s
Exhibitions, Contexts, and Legacies
Giorgio Zanchetti | Università degli Studi di Milano Statale
Metacultural Attitudes in Avant-Garde Art and the Unconventional Use
of Writing: Martino Oberto, Anna Oberto, and the Group of 'Ana Eccetera'
Annalisa Rimmaudo | Musée d'art moderne-Centre Pompidou
'Se il Rosso Non Muove': Program for a Future Avant-Garde
II. The Transnational Network of Visual Poetry in Europe
Kevin Repp | Beinecke Library of Yale
Radical Paths of Postwar Experimental Poetry: Henri Chopin, Sarenco, and the Shifting Alliances of Paul de Vree
Chiara Portesine | Università degli Studi di Ferrara
Gruppo 70 and the Role of Belgian Experimentalism: Redefining the Boundaries of the Italian Neo-Avant-Garde
Juliane Debeusscher | Universidad Nacional de Educación a Distancia
Engaged Visualities Across the Iron Curtain: Jiři Valoch International Editor for 'Lotta Poetica'
III. Visual Poetry and Neo-Avant-Garde Experimental Literary Magazines
Caitlin Woolsey | Clark Art Institute
Vocal Waves: On the Aesthetics and Politics of the Italian
and Belgian Poets in 'OU'
Dirk de Geest | KU Leuven
Engaged Individuality? The Belgian Contribution of 'De Tafelronde' and 'Labris'
Alessandra Acocella | Università degli Studi di Parma
Luciano Caruso and the Inter artistic Exchanges with Belgian
Avant-Garde Magazines in the 1960s and 1970s
IV. Living Narratives and Chronologies by International Visual Poets
of the 1960s and 1970s
Pasquale Fameli | Università di Bologna
Italo-Belgian Correspondences and Convergences in the International Context of Verbovisuality: Scholarly Interview with Lamberto Pignotti
Christoph Benjamin Schulz
A Life Among Letters: Scholarly Interview with Alain Arias-Misson
Index