Patrick Mullen, rencontre : "Narrative Credit, Gay Jokes, and Art in Paul Murray’s The Mark and the Void" (Paris, Sorbonne Nouvelle)

Dans le cadre du séminaire du centre d'études et de recherches comparatistes (CERC), Patrick Mullen (Northeastern University, Etats-Unis) présentera son livre à paraître : Queer Possessions: Sexuality, Crisis, and Creative Criticism and 21 st -Century Irish, le 17 juin 2025 de 12h30 à 14h

Il discutera tout particulièrement un chapitre inédit de ce livre : "Narrative Credit, Gay Jokes, and Art in Paul Murray’s The Mark and the Void"

La discussion et la brève introduction de Patrick Mullen seront en français.

Le texte du chapitre peut-être obtenu sur demande en s'adressant à sophie.rabau@sorbonne-nouvelle.fr