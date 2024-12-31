Bruno Clément, Bergson as Writer. Literature in Philosophy

Translated by Anthony Uhlmann

Examines the importance of expression to the production of meaning in the philosophy of Bergson

The first book to focus on a question that preoccupied Bergson throughout his career: the nature of philosophical expression and how it might be reimagined

Offers a detailed analysis of the techniques and figures Bergson deploys to get beyond language, through language, in order to better express thought

Explores unexpected intersections between the disciplines of literature and philosophy

Henri Bergson was awarded The Nobel Prize for Literature in 1927. However, literary writers do not consider him — and in fact never cite him — as one of their own. Bruno Clément reads Henri Bergson as a writer whose thought is inseparable from a tireless reflection on the question of his written expression. Clément adds new insights into Bergson’s philosophical achievements through an analysis of the literary techniques he develops to express his theoretical insights. This close analysis of rhetorical technique analyses the effect on Bergson’s philosophical texts. Reading all of Bergson’s philosophical texts with the tools of literature, to systematically consider the theoretical consequences, he reveals that Bergson was not only a philosopher but a highly skilled and innovative writer.

Contents

Translator’s Introduction

List of Abbreviations

1 ‘In other words ...’

An Author’s Preface

How to Write

Philosophy and Literature

Three Figures

The Words of Philosophy, the Words of Life

Bergson’s Languages

2 ‘... in the same direction as art’

Art and Thought

Art and Philosophy

To Philosophise as an Artist

‘We artists ...’

3 An effective fiction

On the Imagination in Philosophy

Generalised Invention

Bergson’s Ghost Philosophy

Literature and Philosophy Mixed

Critique of the Imagination, Critique of Bergson

4 ‘... to transfer thought, still living, into the soul of another’

Coincidences

‘The spirit of form’

Bergson, Among Many Others

‘Words, words, words...’

Works Cited

Index