Approches matérialistes de l'irréalisme (Nanterre)

Journée d’étude : approches matérialistes de l’irréalisme

Mardi 10 juin, 9h-18h

Université Paris Nanterre (bâtiment Max Weber, salle des conférences)

Org. Vincent Berthelier (Université Paris Cité), et Marianne Hillion (Université de Strasbourg) & Marion Leclair (Université Paris Nanterre)

Affiche et programme détaillé…

Argumentaire (EN version below)

Materialist readings of literature, intent on studying texts in their context of production and reception (as per sociological approaches) and/or on shedding light on the ways in which artworks are determined by social relations (as in Marxist criticism), have traditionally given pride of place to realist literature, from György Lukács to Pierre Bourdieu, via Lucien Goldmann, Pierre Barbéris or Ian Watt.

Conversely, irrealism (under which we include all non-realist genres, not only gothic novels, fairy tales, utopias and surrealism, but also science-fiction, fantasy and horror), suspected of mystification, has had less appeal for Marxist literary theory indebted to Feuerbach’s criticism of religion.

Yet, gothic tropes have often been used by the detractors of capitalism, past and present, which they alternately truss up in ghost, cannibal or zombie attire. Meanwhile, the revaluation of imagination as revolutionary impulse, drawing on Ernst Bloch’s principle of hope, has been defended from the 1960s on by Michael Löwy or Fredric Jameson and become consensual enough.

Thus, irrealism, has not only established a foothold in the literary and academic fields as part of wider canonization of popular culture: it has also achieved political left-wing legitimacy as the new aesthetic of emancipation, whether through dystopian depictions or imagined alternatives to the capitalist status quo.

Precious work on the cultural economy of fantasy and science-fiction, as well as on their political reception and uses, has already been carried out – challenging the entrenched division between progressive science-fiction and reactionary fantasy. Our study-day, the counterpart to a 2018 conference on materialist approaches to realism, aims to examine irrealism as a mode of reflection of and on social relations and formations – without taking it to be inherently critical or emancipatory. It also seeks to bringto light and expand the body of Marxist literary criticism devoted to the gothic novel, science-fiction, surrealism, magical realism and fantasy, still relatively unknown apart from the writings of Fredric Jameson and the Warwick Research Collective’s work on combined and uneven development, connecting irrealism with the periphery of the world literary system.