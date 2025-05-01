Agenda
Colloque annuel de la Société d’étude de la première modernité française (SEMFS) - La Nature (Manchester)

Publié le par Romain Bionda (Source : Adam Horsley)

Society for Early Modern French Studies Colloque Annuel

Université de Manchester, 7 – 9 juillet 2025

La Nature

Le colloque annuel de la Société d’étude de la première modernité française (SEMFS) se tiendra du 7 au 9 juillet 2025 à l’université de Manchester.  Thème retenu : « La Nature ».

Afin de participer, veuillez remplir le formulaire d’inscription suivant : https://www.semfs.org.uk/conference-booking-form/ [semfs.org.uk] . Nous vous rappelons que seuls les sociétaires à jour de leur cotisation auront le droit d'assister au colloque : https://www.semfs.org.uk/join/ [semfs.org.uk]

Programme  

 

Lundi 7 juillet:         

12.30                           Arrival, Registration and Lunch: Ellen Wilkinson Building, Atrium 

13.55                           Welcome: Emily Butterworth, Chair of the Society

 

14.00-15.30                 Session 1: Nature on Stage

                                    Chair: Véronique Desnain

                                    Jan CLARKE (Durham University)

War and Peace and the Devastation of the Natural World in Selected Spectacular Works, 1660-1689

                                    Benedetta BARTOLINI (Université Jean Monnet Saint-Étienne)

La représentation de la nature dans les tragédies en musique : un miroir de la politique de Louis XIV

                                    Katherine GOODSON WALKER (University of Manchester)

From ‘beaux iardinages’ to ‘caverne deserte, & affreuse’: the Garden as Moral Battleground in French Seventeenth-Century Court Ballet

 

15.30-15.50                 Tea / Coffee

 

15.50-17.20                 Session 2: Nature and Culture

                                    Chair: Helena Taylor

                                    Claire VARIN D’AINVELLE (Université Bordeaux Montaigne)

De la terre en friche au jardin cultivé : l’arbre greffé, métaphore de la langue française dans la Deffence et illustration de la langue françoyse de Joachim Du Bellay

                                    Dana LUNGU (University of Bristol / Cardiff University)

‘The Carrier Bag Theory in Tragedy’: subverting the nature / culture dichotomy to rewrite the story of the tragic hero in Racine’s Iphigénie

                                    Chloé HOGG (University of Pittsburgh)

On the Nature of Précieuses

 

17.20-19.00                 Free time                                 

19.00                           Dinner: KroBar, 325 Oxford Road, M13 9PG

 

Mardi 8 juillet:

9.30-11.00                   Session 3: Nature and Politics

                                    Chair: Michael Moriarty

                                    Alexander ROOSE (Universiteit Gent)

Etat de nature et droit naturel dans les Fables de La Fontaine

                                    Emil WOHL (Magdalen College, Oxford)

Utopian Agrarianism: Nature and Politics in François Fénélon’s Les Aventures de Télémaque

                                    Nora BAKER (Université Libre de Bruxelles / University of Oxford)

‘La terre est mon lit, l’air en est le toit’: Nature and Providential Provision amid the Wars of the Cévennes

 

11.00-11.15                 Tea / Coffee

 

11.15-12.45                 Session 4: Watery Nature

                                    Chair: Emma Claussen

                                    Jack NUNN (Exeter College, Oxford)

Rhétoriqueur Poetry at Sea

                                    Niall ODDY (Open University)

Waterspaces in Montaigne’s Journal de voyage

                                    Nawel COTEZ (University of Pittsburgh)

Le maître des eaux : Claude Fouet et la lutte pour les eaux de Vichy

 

13.00                           Lunch

           

14.00-15.00                 Session 5: Racine and the Limits of the Natural

                                    Chair: Emma Herdman

                                    Paul HAMMOND (University of Leeds)

The Natural, the Unnatural, and the Supernatural in the Myth of Phaedra and Hippolytus

                                    Carrie HEUSINKVELD (University of Cambridge)

The Human and the Nonhuman in Racine’s Phèdre

                                    

15.00-15.20                 Tea / Coffee

15.20-16.50                 AGM              

 

17.00-18.30                 Keynote Paper

                                    Chair: Emily Butterworth

                                    Katherine IBBETT (Trinity College, Oxford)

Title tbc

 

19.00                           Vin d’honneur: Home, 2 Tony Wilson Place

19.30                           Conference dinner: Home, 3 Tony Wilson Place, M15 4FN

 

Mecredi 9 juillet:    

9.30-11.00                   Session 6:  Ethics and Nature

                                    Chair: David McCallam

                                    Lewis SEIFERT (Brown University)

Grieving with the Forest: La Fontaine on the Ethics of Conservation (La Forêt et le Bûcheron, XII, xvi)

                                    Brendan EZVAN (University of Pittsburgh)

Enlightenment Degrowth

 

11.00-11.15                 Tea / Coffee

 

11.15-12.45                 Session 7: Fatal Nature

                                    Chair: Katherine Stratton

                                    Jennifer OLIVER (Harvard University)

‘Ces rivages flanqués de sourcilleux rochers’: fatal/hateful nature in Nicolas Chrétien des Croix’s Les Portugais infortunés (1608)

                                    Joseph HARRIS (Royal Holloway, University of London)

Thunderstruck: Corneille’s poetics of the lightning-bolt

                                    David McCALLAM (University of Sheffield)

Nature and Failure in Bernardin de Saint-Pierre’s Paul et Virginie

 

                                    Concluding remarks: Emily Butterworth, Chair of the Society

13.00                           Lunch  

                       