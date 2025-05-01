Colloque annuel de la Société d’étude de la première modernité française (SEMFS) - La Nature (Manchester)
Society for Early Modern French Studies Colloque Annuel
Université de Manchester, 7 – 9 juillet 2025
La Nature
Le colloque annuel de la Société d’étude de la première modernité française (SEMFS) se tiendra du 7 au 9 juillet 2025 à l’université de Manchester. Thème retenu : « La Nature ».
Afin de participer, veuillez remplir le formulaire d’inscription suivant : https://www.semfs.org.uk/conference-booking-form/ [semfs.org.uk] . Nous vous rappelons que seuls les sociétaires à jour de leur cotisation auront le droit d'assister au colloque : https://www.semfs.org.uk/join/ [semfs.org.uk]
Programme
Lundi 7 juillet:
12.30 Arrival, Registration and Lunch: Ellen Wilkinson Building, Atrium
13.55 Welcome: Emily Butterworth, Chair of the Society
14.00-15.30 Session 1: Nature on Stage
Chair: Véronique Desnain
Jan CLARKE (Durham University)
War and Peace and the Devastation of the Natural World in Selected Spectacular Works, 1660-1689
Benedetta BARTOLINI (Université Jean Monnet Saint-Étienne)
La représentation de la nature dans les tragédies en musique : un miroir de la politique de Louis XIV
Katherine GOODSON WALKER (University of Manchester)
From ‘beaux iardinages’ to ‘caverne deserte, & affreuse’: the Garden as Moral Battleground in French Seventeenth-Century Court Ballet
15.30-15.50 Tea / Coffee
15.50-17.20 Session 2: Nature and Culture
Chair: Helena Taylor
Claire VARIN D’AINVELLE (Université Bordeaux Montaigne)
De la terre en friche au jardin cultivé : l’arbre greffé, métaphore de la langue française dans la Deffence et illustration de la langue françoyse de Joachim Du Bellay
Dana LUNGU (University of Bristol / Cardiff University)
‘The Carrier Bag Theory in Tragedy’: subverting the nature / culture dichotomy to rewrite the story of the tragic hero in Racine’s Iphigénie
Chloé HOGG (University of Pittsburgh)
On the Nature of Précieuses
17.20-19.00 Free time
19.00 Dinner: KroBar, 325 Oxford Road, M13 9PG
Mardi 8 juillet:
9.30-11.00 Session 3: Nature and Politics
Chair: Michael Moriarty
Alexander ROOSE (Universiteit Gent)
Etat de nature et droit naturel dans les Fables de La Fontaine
Emil WOHL (Magdalen College, Oxford)
Utopian Agrarianism: Nature and Politics in François Fénélon’s Les Aventures de Télémaque
Nora BAKER (Université Libre de Bruxelles / University of Oxford)
‘La terre est mon lit, l’air en est le toit’: Nature and Providential Provision amid the Wars of the Cévennes
11.00-11.15 Tea / Coffee
11.15-12.45 Session 4: Watery Nature
Chair: Emma Claussen
Jack NUNN (Exeter College, Oxford)
Rhétoriqueur Poetry at Sea
Niall ODDY (Open University)
Waterspaces in Montaigne’s Journal de voyage
Nawel COTEZ (University of Pittsburgh)
Le maître des eaux : Claude Fouet et la lutte pour les eaux de Vichy
13.00 Lunch
14.00-15.00 Session 5: Racine and the Limits of the Natural
Chair: Emma Herdman
Paul HAMMOND (University of Leeds)
The Natural, the Unnatural, and the Supernatural in the Myth of Phaedra and Hippolytus
Carrie HEUSINKVELD (University of Cambridge)
The Human and the Nonhuman in Racine’s Phèdre
15.00-15.20 Tea / Coffee
15.20-16.50 AGM
17.00-18.30 Keynote Paper
Chair: Emily Butterworth
Katherine IBBETT (Trinity College, Oxford)
Title tbc
19.00 Vin d’honneur: Home, 2 Tony Wilson Place
19.30 Conference dinner: Home, 3 Tony Wilson Place, M15 4FN
Mecredi 9 juillet:
9.30-11.00 Session 6: Ethics and Nature
Chair: David McCallam
Lewis SEIFERT (Brown University)
Grieving with the Forest: La Fontaine on the Ethics of Conservation (La Forêt et le Bûcheron, XII, xvi)
Brendan EZVAN (University of Pittsburgh)
Enlightenment Degrowth
11.00-11.15 Tea / Coffee
11.15-12.45 Session 7: Fatal Nature
Chair: Katherine Stratton
Jennifer OLIVER (Harvard University)
‘Ces rivages flanqués de sourcilleux rochers’: fatal/hateful nature in Nicolas Chrétien des Croix’s Les Portugais infortunés (1608)
Joseph HARRIS (Royal Holloway, University of London)
Thunderstruck: Corneille’s poetics of the lightning-bolt
David McCALLAM (University of Sheffield)
Nature and Failure in Bernardin de Saint-Pierre’s Paul et Virginie
Concluding remarks: Emily Butterworth, Chair of the Society
13.00 Lunch