Colloque annuel de la Société d’étude de la première modernité française (SEMFS) - La Nature (Manchester)

Society for Early Modern French Studies Colloque Annuel

Université de Manchester, 7 – 9 juillet 2025

La Nature

Le colloque annuel de la Société d’étude de la première modernité française (SEMFS) se tiendra du 7 au 9 juillet 2025 à l’université de Manchester. Thème retenu : « La Nature ».

Afin de participer, veuillez remplir le formulaire d’inscription suivant : https://www.semfs.org.uk/conference-booking-form/ [semfs.org.uk] . Nous vous rappelons que seuls les sociétaires à jour de leur cotisation auront le droit d'assister au colloque : https://www.semfs.org.uk/join/ [semfs.org.uk]

Programme

Lundi 7 juillet:

12.30 Arrival, Registration and Lunch: Ellen Wilkinson Building, Atrium

13.55 Welcome: Emily Butterworth, Chair of the Society

14.00-15.30 Session 1: Nature on Stage

Chair: Véronique Desnain

Jan CLARKE (Durham University)

War and Peace and the Devastation of the Natural World in Selected Spectacular Works, 1660-1689

Benedetta BARTOLINI (Université Jean Monnet Saint-Étienne)

La représentation de la nature dans les tragédies en musique : un miroir de la politique de Louis XIV

Katherine GOODSON WALKER (University of Manchester)

From ‘beaux iardinages’ to ‘caverne deserte, & affreuse’: the Garden as Moral Battleground in French Seventeenth-Century Court Ballet

15.30-15.50 Tea / Coffee

15.50-17.20 Session 2: Nature and Culture

Chair: Helena Taylor

Claire VARIN D’AINVELLE (Université Bordeaux Montaigne)

De la terre en friche au jardin cultivé : l’arbre greffé, métaphore de la langue française dans la Deffence et illustration de la langue françoyse de Joachim Du Bellay

Dana LUNGU (University of Bristol / Cardiff University)

‘The Carrier Bag Theory in Tragedy’: subverting the nature / culture dichotomy to rewrite the story of the tragic hero in Racine’s Iphigénie

Chloé HOGG (University of Pittsburgh)

On the Nature of Précieuses

17.20-19.00 Free time

19.00 Dinner: KroBar, 325 Oxford Road, M13 9PG

Mardi 8 juillet:

9.30-11.00 Session 3: Nature and Politics

Chair: Michael Moriarty

Alexander ROOSE (Universiteit Gent)

Etat de nature et droit naturel dans les Fables de La Fontaine

Emil WOHL (Magdalen College, Oxford)

Utopian Agrarianism: Nature and Politics in François Fénélon’s Les Aventures de Télémaque

Nora BAKER (Université Libre de Bruxelles / University of Oxford)

‘La terre est mon lit, l’air en est le toit’: Nature and Providential Provision amid the Wars of the Cévennes

11.00-11.15 Tea / Coffee

11.15-12.45 Session 4: Watery Nature

Chair: Emma Claussen

Jack NUNN (Exeter College, Oxford)

Rhétoriqueur Poetry at Sea

Niall ODDY (Open University)

Waterspaces in Montaigne’s Journal de voyage

Nawel COTEZ (University of Pittsburgh)

Le maître des eaux : Claude Fouet et la lutte pour les eaux de Vichy

13.00 Lunch

14.00-15.00 Session 5: Racine and the Limits of the Natural

Chair: Emma Herdman

Paul HAMMOND (University of Leeds)

The Natural, the Unnatural, and the Supernatural in the Myth of Phaedra and Hippolytus

Carrie HEUSINKVELD (University of Cambridge)

The Human and the Nonhuman in Racine’s Phèdre

15.00-15.20 Tea / Coffee

15.20-16.50 AGM

17.00-18.30 Keynote Paper

Chair: Emily Butterworth

Katherine IBBETT (Trinity College, Oxford)

Title tbc

19.00 Vin d’honneur: Home, 2 Tony Wilson Place

19.30 Conference dinner: Home, 3 Tony Wilson Place, M15 4FN

Mecredi 9 juillet:

9.30-11.00 Session 6: Ethics and Nature

Chair: David McCallam

Lewis SEIFERT (Brown University)

Grieving with the Forest: La Fontaine on the Ethics of Conservation (La Forêt et le Bûcheron, XII, xvi)

Brendan EZVAN (University of Pittsburgh)

Enlightenment Degrowth

11.00-11.15 Tea / Coffee

11.15-12.45 Session 7: Fatal Nature

Chair: Katherine Stratton

Jennifer OLIVER (Harvard University)

‘Ces rivages flanqués de sourcilleux rochers’: fatal/hateful nature in Nicolas Chrétien des Croix’s Les Portugais infortunés (1608)

Joseph HARRIS (Royal Holloway, University of London)

Thunderstruck: Corneille’s poetics of the lightning-bolt

David McCALLAM (University of Sheffield)

Nature and Failure in Bernardin de Saint-Pierre’s Paul et Virginie

Concluding remarks: Emily Butterworth, Chair of the Society

13.00 Lunch